ReLeaf hopes for grant to plant trees at schools and parks

The City of Petaluma and ReLeaf Petaluma have been working together to apply for a Healthy Babies Initiative grant from a coalition of U.S. mayors, and plan to use the funds, should they be announced as the winners, to plant much-needed shade trees at McDowell School and Park. Competition for the $20,000 grant is substantial, of course, and Petaluma has found itself competing with cities across the country for the funds. While working on the McDowell application, it became clear that several other school and park sites in East Petaluma are also in dire need of shade trees. The city and ReLeaf are determined to keep bringing shade trees to the “heat islands” that exist in these areas.

A heat island, as defined by the Environmental Protection Agency, is an urbanized area that experiences higher temperatures than surrounding areas due to having a higher concentration of sun reflecting infrastructure than trees, lawns or bodies of water. As a result, daytime temperatures in these concrete, brick-and-asphalt areas tend to be substantially higher than those with a greener environment (meant literally).

It’s an issue that local folks are becoming increasingly aware of.

When teacher Genie Praetzel first walked onto the McDowell school campus 10 years ago, she was struck by the stark outdoor environment.

“It was smack in the middle of an urban area and it was a lot of concrete and not a lot of opportunity for kids to get their hands in the dirt and to interact with nature,” Praetzel said. Since then she has been instrumental in helping to bring attention to the need for more trees at the school. With help from the school district, some trees have since been planted as well as a habitat garden. The students are reportedly very enthusiastic about it all. “They absolutely love the trees, the shade they provide and the birds that the trees attract,” said Praetzel.

Trees, of course, provide more than just shade. They also attract wildlife, including birds and insects. Migratory birds happen to be a part of the third grade curriculum at McDowell School, where an educational partnership has been formed with a classroom in Mexico.

“Many of the students and their families came to the United States from Mexico,” Praetzel pointed out, “and so they have a personal connection to that migratory path.”

The students also study monarch butterflies and their migratory patterns.

“Our mascot is a monarch and we’ve planted a lot of native milkweed,” Praetzel explained. The local environmental nonprofit Daily Acts has helped create the school’s habitat garden and encouraged the students and teachers to use native plants. The habitat garden provides the opportunity for an outdoor classroom as well as a green haven for students to enjoy.

“It’s truly becoming part of our school culture and our learning environment,” Praetzel acknowledged.

As an up-and-coming leader in environmental literacy, McDowell School is wroking to plant more trees on the campus, making it an important part of that learning experience as well as creating a better environment for the students. Though shade does technically grow on trees, it also costs money. Praetzel says that if the city is awarded the grant from the Healthy Babies Initiative, it would help plant many more trees on the campus.

As written, the grant application also asks for funds to plant trees in McDowell Park which is located just adjacent to the school. According to Praetzel, many of the pine trees in the park are currently dying. She has noticed that they host a lot of birds and so planting more trees will help maintain that local habitat. More trees would also help filter pollution and provide cool shady areas for families to enjoy.

Noting that McDowell School has a significant number of Spanish-speaking students Praetzel said the families are strongly appreciative of nature and embrace opportunities to have it close by. That is easier said that done.

“A lot of families are living in apartments and so they don’t always have landscaped urban environments around them,” she said. “Improving these neighborhoods and areas is important for their quality of life.”

ReLeaf member Nathalie Aguilar is also excited for the positive outcomes that could be made possible should the grant be awarded to Petaluma. Aguilar understands the importance of creating a healthier outdoor environment in the hotter parts of the city, where there are fewer trees. She grew up in Los Angeles County and has first-person experience with the importance of natural settings for people growing up in urban areas.

“Really, when you’re living in a city, you just don’t think about trees,” Aguilar said. “Having moved here to Sonoma County and seeing just how important nature is to our overall health, it inspired me to work with people who are planting trees and bringing in that healthier, shaded environment.”

Aguilar works at Rusty Hinges Ranch and there she’s experienced firsthand just how beneficial a beautiful natural setting can be. Through her work there she became aware of the efforts ReLeaf is engaged in, and has become involved in their leadership training. Her focus is on doing outreach to the Spanish speaking community about the many benefits that trees can bring to urban areas. She’s looking forward to working with more Spanish speaking community members and hopes to see people becoming community leaders in their neighborhoods, helping to determine where trees could be planted there.

“We are always happy to receive people from any kind of background,” she said. “There’s a lot of room for everyone and everyone is welcome. The more the merrier.”

To learn more, to get involved or to support the efforts of ReLeaf Petaluma visit ReLeafPetaluma.org.