Release the crackin’: Crab feeds coming to Petaluma

Commercial crab season kicks off this Thursday after a two-month delay, which means local nonprofits, agencies, schools, clubs and other groups now have the green light to hold one of their most important yearly fundraisers.

We’re talking about crab feeds, a time-honored tradition in these parts – and several are coming to Petaluma alone, with many more to be found in nearby towns and communities.

Sticking to Petaluma, we’ve put together a short list of crab feeds coming in January and February, with an additional straggler in March. Pick your favorite based on the cause or organization you like best. It’s a great way of showing thanks to the people behind them – and if you’re like us, you’re thankful for the wonderful Dungeness crabs, too, which remain plentiful in the waters off Sonoma Coast.

Note that many of these events fill up fast – and tickets for the Penngrove feed must be purchased by Thursday, Jan. 18 – so we recommend getting your tickets soon.

(If you don’t see your upcoming crab feed on this list, let us know at editor@arguscourier.com. These and all events may also be added to our online calendar at petaluma360.com/events.)

Penngrove Social Firemen, Jan. 20: “Our volunteers know how to get it just right,” say organizers of the Penngrove Social Firemen’s crab feed at the Penngrove Clubhouse. The night starts with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m., featuring crab, pasta, salad and bread. Tickets are $75 per person and must be purchased by Jan. 18, with all proceeds going to improvements to Penngrove Park and Clubhouse. To buy tickets, bring cash or checks to JavAmore Café at 10101 Main St. in Penngrove, or online at eventbrite.com/e/crab-feed-benefit-dinner-tickets-794927488517. 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove.

Petaluma Woman’s Club, Jan. 26: One of Petaluma’s oldest and most revered social clubs, the Petaluma Woman’s Club, is holding its All You Can Eat Crab Feed in the group’s headquarters on B Street. Takeout is optional, or you can dine in with a live auction. The dine-in version is $75 per person and includes all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, salad, French bread, butter, beer, wine, soda and “our infamous better-than-sex cake” from 6 to 9 p.m. The live auction begins at 7:45 p.m. Take-out for two is $120 and includes the same crab, salad, bread and cake, to be picked up between 3 and 5:30 p.m. For more go to petalumawomansclub.com or purchase tickets at pdne.ws/3Hc7sD4. 518 B St., Petaluma, 707-762-4271.

Dunham School PTO, Jan. 27: The group’s 13th Annual Crab Feed at Hermann Sons Hall is a 21-and-over event featuring crab, pasta, salad, bread and dessert. The feed begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m., and includes drinks as well as a silent and live auction. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at pdne.ws/48IipJ3. For more go to dunhamsd.org or email dunhamptotreasurer@gmail.com. 860 Western Ave, Petaluma.

St. Vincent’s Parish, Feb. 3: Petaluma’s local Catholic parish will be holding its annual crab feed at St. Vincent de Paul High School, organized by the Knights of Columbus Chapter 11431. Tickets for the event, to be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., are $75 each and can be purchased by going to eventbrite.com/e/st-vincents-parish-crab-feed-tickets-788561808597. 849 Keokuk St., Petaluma.

Pacific Empire Chorus, Feb. 10: This is a fun one. The Pacific Empire Chorus is holding an all-you-can-eat crab feed and live a cappella show at the Petaluma Veterans Building – but first, they’re putting out a call for new singers to rehearse with them in order to “perform with our championship chorus at our Petaluma crab feed.” The singing-and-eating event is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes crab, pasta, salad, French bread and “our famous handmade desserts,” plus wine and beer and “awesome auctions.” Tickets are $80 (or $30 for children 10 and under), and can be purchased at pacificempire.org. 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma.

Petaluma Riding and Driving Club, Feb. 10 and 11: This 85-year-old equestrian club is offering two ways to enjoy this year’s crab feed: Dine in on all-you-can-eat crab, pasta, salad, bread and homemade cookies on Feb. 10 only, or take out on either Feb. 10 or Feb. 11 (the second day is billed as a “Superbowl Crab Extravaganza” and comes with coleslaw, chips, salsa, guacamole and caramel corn). Either way, the food is available at the Riding and Driving Club’s 10-acre ranch on the western edge of town. For dining in, doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. plus a no-host bar. For pick-up, arrive between 3 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 or between noon and 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. Dine-in tickets are $87 and take-out tickets are $72 for non-members. To purchase go to petalumaridingclub.com. 1820 Skillman Rd., Petaluma, 415-420-3808.

Rotary Club of Petaluma, Feb. 23: This year’s “Totally Clawsom” Rotary crab feed will also be held at the Petaluma Veterans Building, with no-host cocktails kicking things off at 5:30 p.m., following by the all-you-can-eat crab dinner – crab, pasta, salad, rolls and dessert – at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased by going to the club’s website at portal.clubrunner.ca/10088. 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, 707-776-7042.

Petaluma Police K9 Team, March 2: Holding up the rear is a crab feed for the Petaluma Police Department’s K9 Unit, promising a “night of crab, pasta, raffles, live auctions and more” at the Petaluma Veterans Hall. The event is 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and $100 tickets are available via a Google form link – we recommend sending an email to ppdk9team@gmail.com to get that link and other information. “Please remember to bring your favorite crab-cracking tools,” say the organizers. 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma.

Have a food-related tip for the Argus-Courier? Send it to editor@arguscourier.com.