In remembering the legacy of Jim Agius Jr. ‒ whose dream was for Petaluma Market to become a welcoming, upscale shopping experience offering personal service, a wide selection of gourmet and specialty foods, along with small-town friendliness ‒ we recall a native Petaluman whose vision continues to evolve, 36 years later, through the popularity of the niche he carved out in 1987.

Agius died October 11, at the age of 75.

Like many successful endeavors, Petaluma Market was a result of quirky happenstance and luck involving two lifelong friends looking to start a business that would extend their friendship, formed many years before, at St. Vincent’s Elementary School.

The son of Jim Sr. and Estelle (Topsy) Agius, and grandson of pioneer poultry merchant Angelo Agius, Jim Jr. was between jobs when he and Donnie Lombardi ‒ who had recently sold Lombardi’s French Bakery, founded in 1951 by his father Bruno ‒ went searching for opportunities.

“While Jim and Donnie were out looking, they almost bought Café de Croissant, in Santa Rosa,” recalled Agius’ wife of 40 years, Maureen. “They drove back to Petaluma and saw that Food City, which was doing poorly, was for sale, so they made an offer. Jim came home and said, ‘We just bought a grocery store.’”

Throughout his life, Jim Jr. was known to be bright, well-versed, knowledgeable and charismatic. He possessed a wealth of information on such topics as movies, sports and music, and was a good judge of character.

“He was ahead of the curve on a lot of things,” said his sister, Cynthia Reynolds. “He could write, draw and do lettering. He was really smart and athletic and our mother would let only him decorate the Christmas tree. The store was all his idea.”

Although Jim and Cynthia’s parents, together with uncle and aunt Frank and Marie (Chick), ran Agius’ Grocery ‒ a small rural grocery store with two gas pumps and adjoining bar on Bodega Avenue for 37 years ‒ it was simple coincidence that Jim Jr., with no experience in the trade, also bought a grocery store. His only previous retail experience came from working at Mattei Bros. and selling antiques at Cherry Pie, which he owned.

One of the first things Agius and Lombardi did after taking over the market was to hire back all the former Food City employees. Lombardi sold his interest in the store in the early 1990s and was hired back as bakery manager.

From the beginning, Petaluma Market veered away from being a traditional grocery store, blossoming instead into an upscale marketplace.

Agius embraced the new concept.

“Jim studied wine for a year, so we’d have the best wine department,” said Maureen, known as Moe. “He also became computer literate. He grew with the times. We were among the earliest to offer Amy’s Kitchen products, Lagunitas beer, Guayaki beverages and Della Fattoria artisan bread.”

The store grew rapidly, adding a gourmet cheese department, a deli, quality produce and, many patrons say, the finest meat market in town. Its expansive takeout selection started with soups, then broadened to include other foods.

“One of the things people love about Petaluma Market is how it makes them feel,” said Jim Agius III, son of Jim Jr. and Moe, who took over operation of the store in 2007. “It’s a piece of old Petaluma, it’s timeless. It wouldn’t have been the same if it had become a traditional market.”

In other words, it’s not a cookie-cutter look.

“Customers shop the perimeter, where the specialty departments are,” he continued. “They come for the meat, the cheese, the deli and wine. People appreciate fine food. They love our customer service, attention to detail and emphasis on quality. That’s what my dad had in mind from the start. The overall image is quality. That’s always been our goal.”

Jim III is a fourth-generation Agius family member to run a local business. The clan’s pioneer, Angelo, a British citizen who migrated from Malta, came to San Francisco, in 1900. A former carriage tender for an opera house and a shoemaker, Angelo took a job hauling chickens before transferring to Petaluma in 1913, where he started his own chicken-hauling business, picking up orders at local ranches and shipping them to San Francisco. He prospered during the 1920s and bought five bungalow-style houses on Cherry St., which he rented. He and his wife Katherine, the parents of 10 children, lived in an old Victorian at 210 West St., which they later razed in order to build a magnificent American-Italian Renaissance home designed by eminent architect Julia Morgan.

Always willing to help the less fortunate, Jim Jr. will be remembered for both establishing Petaluma Market and as a generous benefactor to many community causes, donating to the Petaluma Educational Foundation, Petaluma Valley Hospital, local schools and virtually every nonprofit in town.

“For my dad, the store was something very satisfying,” said Jim III. “It was his store. He created a masterpiece.”

