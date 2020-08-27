Remembering Petaluma’s Parkway Drive-in

Harlan Osborne

There’s been a lot of interest lately in the revival of drive-in movies, the once popular outdoor entertainment institutions that faded to near extinction in the 1980s, after enjoying tremendous success throughout the United States in the 1950s and 1960s. A resurgence of reimagined drive-ins, featuring inflatable screens and FM sound, are currently showing movies in parking lots and open spaces and fairgrounds, fueled by the need for more outdoor, socially distanced activities during the pandemic.

Younger generations of movie fans may enjoy this uniquely different form of viewing popular movies, in contrast with home theaters, hand-held devices, or the temporarily closed walk-in theaters. Survival of the pop-up presentations remains to be seen. If they do, will they provide the deep-seated nostalgic memories enjoyed by older folks who went there for dates, met up with friends for some fun or packed the kids in the back seat for a night out?

Petaluma was without a drive-in theater until June of 1964, when Parkway Auto Movies opened on a 15-acre parcel near the Old Redwood Highway-Highway 101 interchange. Operated by Dan Tocchini, currently president of Santa Rosa Cinemas, and Bill Blair, who brought in most of the theater’s hardware from Cloverdale’s shuttered Parkwood Auto Movies, the Parkway featured a 50-by-100-foot screen, projection booth, concession stand and capacity for 800 cars.

Drive-ins depended on good weather, which could be a challenge in Petaluma’s naturally air-conditioned summer climate, where evenings were often cool, and fog sometimes rolled in as the movie began.

Flooding was also a problem.

A number of Parkway devotees, answering a social media request for recollections of the drive-in, responded with fond memories and humorous experiences.

“We would all pile into the Volkswagen bus and go with a big bag of popcorn we popped at home,” recalled Tammy Larson. “It was the best of times.”

“My first memory of going to the Parkway was with my parents in the ‘60s,” said Diane Mickelson. “Two movies I remember seeing are ‘Bambi’ and ‘Gone With the Wind.’ I fell asleep during ‘Gone With the Wind’ and it would be years before I got to see the end.”

“I spent my teenage years there,” replied Sandy Hernandez. “I had the time of my life.”

“My brother would load up his car with as many people as he could,” commented Bonnie Myers. “We brought in sleeping bags and sat on the car or on the ground. It was always the place to go when I was young.”

Responses fell into several categories, with the majority recalling watching movies with parents, hiding in the car trunk to sneak in, accidentally driving away with the speaker still attached to the car window, the fog and foggy windows.

Hamburgers, pizza and freshly made doughnuts were available at the Parkway snack bar, along with the usual array of popcorn, candy, hotdogs and sodas.

“I still get hungry for those cardboard-flavored pizzas,” said Inez Clay. “I loved them.”

Julie Emory remembers sitting in the front seat with her parents.

“My sister sat in the back seat,” she said, “and at some point we’d go to the snack bar for treats.”

“I miss those days. I’d love to see the drive-in movies come back to Petaluma,” reminisced Carol Conophy Curran.

Promotional engagements and giveaway nights were occasional highlights at the Parkway. One of the best was in July of 1965, in conjunction with the playing of “Mary Poppins.“ Tocchini arranged for “Mary Poppins” herself to arrive by helicopter and land on the concession booth each night. From there she tossed candy to the kids and gave away free passes to Disneyland.

Debbie Williams Rowland was there.

“I remember seeing her land in a helicopter on the roof of the snack bar!” she recalled. “She threw us candy.” And so was Ron Bohn. “I must have been four years old and in my pajamas,” he said. “I was thrilled to death.” Cindy Elledge added, “I remember how fun it was to see other kids in their jammies at the snack bar.”

Sneaking into the drive-in seemed a rite of passage in Petaluma where kids were familiar with sneaking into the movies, the fair, high school football games and dances. And why not give it try? If you were caught, the only penalty was having to pay for a ticket.

John Emory said this about a friend.

“One night, this genius drove his dad’s camper to the Parkway with about five kids hiding in the back. He wasn’t smart enough to have at least one passenger and got busted.”

And it wasn’t just the guys who snuck in. The girls were just as daring. Theresa Moynihan-Bach snuck her friends in, she said, “By hiding them in the back of the Ford Country Squire station wagon.” Joy Capella loved, “hiding in the trunk of our friend’s car to get in free.” Peggy Stauft added, “A lot of people went in the truck to get in for free. We had a lot of good times there.”

A reluctant Scott Goree would never get into the trunk.

“But I sure let others climb in,” he wrote. “I was always afraid that my buddies would leave me in there.”

Some visitors were creative, like former Petaluma police officer Johnny Turner, who said, “I used to time the movie so I patrolled there 15 minutes later each night. That way, I could almost see the whole movie.”

And there were other methods.

“My sister and I would sit in our kitchen window with binoculars to watch the movies,” said Nancy Barlas. “We lived on Bailey Avenue.”

Prankster Jim Silvers was mischievous.

“We’d sneak over and change the letters on the marquee facing the freeway,” he said, “putting up our own messages.”

Forgetting to remove the speaker from the car window was a recurring problem.

“I went with my cousin Donna,” wrote Carol Cook. “After the movie she drove off and tore the speaker off the stand.”

“We definitely drove away with the speaker in the car a few times,” Goree said. “We never knew what to do with that speaker when we got home,” to which another movie watcher responded, “Once in a while you’d see a speaker at someone’s house.”

The Parkway was off-limits for Helen Hogya Sill, who wrote, “When I was a teenager my father would not let me go there, saying it was a ‘petting zoo.’”

Watching the “Exorcist” left an impression on Robert Herrick.

“I was supposed to be lying down sleeping, but I watched from between the seats,” said Herrick. “It scared the bejesus out of me.”

Such tributes attest to the treasured chapter the venerable Parkway etched into our lives. It was more than a drive-in. It was a bastion of unforgettable, fun-filled entertainment.

