Remembering when England’s princess became its Queen

Skip Sommer

Queen Elizabeth II of England, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, at age 96. Her death represents a momentous change in the British monarchy and in world leadership. For many Petalumans and others around the world, Elizabeth has been England’s Queen their entire lives, since 1952, when Princess ‘Lilibet’ was crowned Queen of the Empire.

The Queen’s father, King George, died in 1952 at age 56. Princess Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Phillip, had just begun a world tour, and learned the dire news while in East Africa. They quickly rushed home to join their 3-year old, Prince Charles, and his sister, the 18-month old Princess Anne.

Elizabeth was just 25 when she assumed the mantle of British Royal Leader, a power that had been slipping away after two World Wars and the break-away of Brittain’s colony in England. The realm had found itself in economic crisis, but, because of the successful prior reigns of Queens Elizabeth I and Victoria, there was a wide-held superstition that Britain waxed prosperous under a woman’s reign.

In Elizabeth’s accession declaration to England’s privy council two days after her father’s death, she said, “At this time of deep sorrow it is a profound consolation to me to be assured of the sympathy which you and all my peoples feel towards me, to my mother and my sister, and to the other members of my family. My father was our revered and beloved head, as he was of the wider family of his subjects. The grief which his loss brings is shared among us all. My heart is too full for me to say more to you today than that I shall always work, as my father did throughout his reign, to uphold constitutional government and to advance the happiness and prosperity of my peoples, spread as they are all the world over. I know that in my resolve to follow his shining example of service and devotion I shall be inspired by the loyalty and affection of those whose Queen I have been called to be, and by the counsel of their elected Parliaments. I pray that God will help me to discharge worthily this heavy task that has been laid upon me so early in my life.”

The British Press noted then, that “Acts of Parliament will become law, when the woman who used to sign her name ‘Lilibet’ takes the throne, with her new signature: Elizabeth Regina, or Queen.”

Her subjects then numbered over 65 million world-wide.

Though officially Queen of England, Elizabeth’s formal coronation was held almost 16 months later, on June 2, 1953, in a magnificent spectacle of pomp and pageantry. Our Argus-Courier reported at the time, “Elizabeth was a picture of Queenliness,” and The Press-Democrat said, “All eyes will be turned to the little slip of a girl, who will be crowned Queen Elizabeth II. All Americans love a fairy tale.”

It was indeed the birth of the new “Elizabethan Age,” which would amazingly last for 70 more years.

But 1953 was a year of many other major events as well. In the USSR, Joseph Stalin had died in March, and was replaced by Nikita Khrushev. The Korean War had ended that July, splitting that country in two. Our Argus Editor Duncan Olmsted noted, “A truce is not a peace. We will have to have American soldiers in Korea for a long time.”

Also in ‘53, General Dwight Eisenhower was elected to the U.S. Presidency, the DNA molecule had been discovered, and American spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sent to the electric chair for leaking atomic secrets to the Soviets, who built a hydrogen bomb that year. In other news, Sir Edmund Hillary climbed Mt. Everest, Senator Jack Kennedy married his love Jacqueline Lee Bouvier, the first color TVs were put on the market, the musical adaptation of “Peter Pan” premiered on Broadway, along with “The Caine Mutiny,” and the hot movie was “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.“

Oh, and Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Magazine officially hit the stands in December of that year, with Marilyn Monroe as its first nude centerfold.

As they often opined in merry old England, “What would the Queen say?”

In Petaluma, two of the big local news stories were that the U.S. Congress had approved $185,000 for the dredging of our River and that our City Planners approved a permit to construct a new City Hall building on Post Street between English and Bassett. Our Petaluma Chamber of Commerce was campaigning then with the slogan, “Keep Petaluma growing,” encouraging the inclusion of new industries here.

In 1953’s Petaluma you could buy, according to an ad in the newspaper, “A fine family home w/wood-shingle roof, 3 bedrooms,1.5 baths, plaster interior, gumwood trim, storage basement, garage and shop. $12,600.”

Meanwhile, all eyes remained on the new Queen of England.

Elizabeth II influenced U.S. Presidents Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, two Bushes, Clinton, Obama, Trump (perhaps) and Biden, each of whom, had at least some interaction with her over her 70 year reign as Head of State.

Last Friday, Sept. 9, the brand-new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who Elizabeth had met with just two days before she died, said in a statement, “The Queen was the rock upon which modern Britain was built.”

And now, the world with wait to see how the new King Charles III will work to fill the void.

Skip Sommer is an honorary member of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, and of Heritage Homes. His column, “Petaluma’s Past,” appears on the first Friday of each month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at SkipSommer31@gmail.com.