Subscribe

‘Reproductive Rights: Where Do We Stand?’

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 21, 2022, 5:00AM

On Thursday, August 25, at 6:30 p.m., the Petaluma branch of the American Association of University Women welcomes Dr. Panna Lossy, part of the faculty of the Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency, to discuss her views on the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade and gave states the right to rescind some or all abortion rights for impregnated women.

In a program titled “Reproductive Rights: Where Do We Stand?” Lossy will share her experience, insights and suggestions on how pro-choice women can advocate for a constitutional right to abortion and prepare for a presumed attempt by pro-life proponents to implement a nationwide ban on women’s health measures including contraception and abortion.

“What does this mean for us, our children, our grandchildren and for everyone across the country?” asks a news release distributed by the local AAUW chapter last week. “What can we do to help? Is access to birth control at risk?”

The talk will take place at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Proof of vaccination and boosters is required, and masks are strongly requested.

Information about the American Association of University Women can be found on the website at AAUW.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette