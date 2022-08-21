‘Reproductive Rights: Where Do We Stand?’

On Thursday, August 25, at 6:30 p.m., the Petaluma branch of the American Association of University Women welcomes Dr. Panna Lossy, part of the faculty of the Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency, to discuss her views on the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade and gave states the right to rescind some or all abortion rights for impregnated women.

In a program titled “Reproductive Rights: Where Do We Stand?” Lossy will share her experience, insights and suggestions on how pro-choice women can advocate for a constitutional right to abortion and prepare for a presumed attempt by pro-life proponents to implement a nationwide ban on women’s health measures including contraception and abortion.

“What does this mean for us, our children, our grandchildren and for everyone across the country?” asks a news release distributed by the local AAUW chapter last week. “What can we do to help? Is access to birth control at risk?”

The talk will take place at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Proof of vaccination and boosters is required, and masks are strongly requested.

Information about the American Association of University Women can be found on the website at AAUW.org.