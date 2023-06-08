Finally, the organization has rescued six so-called Premarin Mares to date. Premarin — short for “pregnant mare urine” — is a common drug containing the urine of pregnant mares. It is used in hormone replacement therapy. The mares stand in stalls for many hours while the urine is collected. Their foals are considered a by-product of the industry and are usually sent to slaughter, Hummer said. If the mare can no longer be impregnated, she too is often sent to slaughter.

Wild mustangs on federal lands are being systematically rounded up and destroyed, according to Hummer, despite laws that prohibit the Bureau of Land Management from using inhumane methods to control them.

A byproduct of the racing industry is the “nursemare” foal, a baby born so the mother can lactate to feed a more valuable foal. The orphan is taken away, often to languish and die. The organization has rescued 16 over the years.

The number one breed of horses headed to slaughter is the American Quarter Horse. Since its inception, Pregnant Mare Rescue has rescued about 25 of them. Thoroughbred racehorses are the second horse most often headed for slaughter. The nonprofit has rescued four thoroughbred mares since 2006.

Many horses are kept by the general public for recreational purposes. Once they are too old, broken down or unrideable, they are often discarded and end up at auction. The owner may comfort himself with the assumption that the horse will find a new home through the auction lot – but for many the next stop is the feedlot.

The most common question at Pregnant Mare Rescue-North is, “Where do these mistreated horses come from?” The answer is complex and disheartening.

The slaughter of horses in the U.S. is legally banned. But to convey a horse to an out-of-the-country abattoir is not. So dealers regularly buy them at auction and truck them to facilities just across the borders of Mexico and Canada. The Humane Society estimates that 100,000 horses in the U.S. are shipped to border operations yearly.

Pregnant Mare Rescue-North, a Petaluma-based sanctuary for pregnant horses that are headed for the slaughterhouse, is seeking volunteers and donations to sustain its mission of saving as many mares and foals as possible. The local nonprofit was launched November 2021 on the 25-acre Wild Heart Ranch, on Queens Lane. The ranch has been in the O’Brien family since 1989. Megan O’Brien serves as executive director of the organization.

The shelter/adoption agency, verified by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, is a satellite of the original Pregnant Mare Rescue organization created by Lynn Hummer in Santa Cruz County in 2006. For nearly two decades, Hummer has been pulling pregnant mares and orphaned foals out of abusive situations, chief of which are feedlots and horse auctions.

The author of the memoir “For the Love of Horse,” Hummer is grooming O’Brien to eventually take over the whole operation, which includes a facility in Watsonville.

“Lynn and I met in 2019 when I adopted one of her horses,” said O’Brien. “After falling in love with her philosophy on horsemanship, I made a habit of collecting horses from her — five to date. When she discovered that I was attempting to found a nonprofit from the ground up, Lynn offered me the opportunity to work in unison.”

The Petaluma site currently houses 17 mares, three of which are pregnant. The main obstacle to bringing more mares to safety is funding. The facility has no government support or large sponsors. Completely dependent on donations, it is most in need of new paddocks and better fencing.

“We survived 13 atmospheric rivers last winter,” Hummer said, “and we have plenty of catch-up to do. Petaluma suffered damages to fencing and barns. The approximate cost to make these repairs was around $55,000. Unfortunately, coming out of the pandemic, our resources are exhausted and we now have debt for the first time in 17 years.”

Thanks to a recent donation from Saddles to Boots in Sebastopol, the nonprofit is trying to raise money by selling a large amount of tack.

“It is illegal to purchase horses at auction in California with the intent to ship them to slaughter,” O’Brien said. “If one is caught doing so, they will be arrested, but ‘kill buyers’ find ways around the laws, and auctions are held all across California.”

Most horses sold at auction are bought by buyers who either represent or sell to a slaughterhouse. Some buyers are middlemen who fatten up their purchase for later sale. After the auction, unsold horses are offered to buyers at a lower cost, priced by the pound, O’Brien said.

Pending an auction, horses are held in feedlots, dubbed “kill pens” by activists. Injuries often occur in the confined spaces, even the occasional death of trampled foals. Auctioneers advertise horses of relative value on social media. O’Brien monitors auction websites to find candidates for rescue. The sites occasionally note which mares are pregnant, but only if the auctioneer is aware of the condition.

Mistakes and oversights are common, O’Brien said.

When she spots a pregnant mare up for sale, O’Brien must decide whether to make the trip to attempt rescue. She has gone as far as Washington and Oklahoma. She must be prepared to pay “bail” as high as $1,500 for a healthy mare.

If it is noticeably broken down, she may get it for free.

New arrivals at the sanctuary are usually traumatized and require “gentling” to regain a measure of tranquility. As the hour of giving birth approaches, O’Brien and her team — partner Justin Lawrence, barn director Kim Mendez and social media specialist Bianca Belle Bonas — keep a close eye on the mare.

“We watch for the bags to be full, about two weeks out,” O’Brien said. “Then we watch for dripping, or waxing, from the udders, one or two days before birth.”

Because the horses arrive pregnant, they need months to be at the facility, have their foals, and then nurse them.

“This is when the magic happens,” said Hummer. “After years of spending long periods with each horse, we have discovered they have many life-altering qualities. They are extraordinary beings with so many gifts to offer beyond riding.”

Once a mare or foal is deemed ready for adoption, the sanctuary starts looking for a “forever” home for the horse. No horse is adopted out for competitive sports such as rodeos. Sometimes the mares are “non-riders,” meaning they don’t want to be ridden, usually because of past trauma.

This wish is respected by the organization.

After adoption, the nonprofit conducts three follow-up visits per year to ensure that the animal is treated well. Wild Heart Ranch holds the right to reclaim the mare if she is being mistreated.

Running an equine trauma center and adoption agency is challenging on both the horse and human sides. While horses are herd animals— a necessary defense against predators — they are also highly individualistic. Each has her own personality, said O’Brien.

The same can be said for humans.

When asked if Pregnant Mare Rescue breaks horses, O’Brien gives the reply she learned from Hummer, “No, they’re already broken.”

Wild Heart Ranch offers tours through Air BnB, or you can contact the organization directly. For more information, go to pregnantmarerescue.org or phone (707) 304-0124.