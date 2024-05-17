With a goal of empowering residents to take action in response to climate change, the City of Petaluma and local nonprofit Cool Petaluma will be sharing loads of important information ‒ and having a bit of fun, too ‒ at the third annual Resource Expo, to be held at the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Tuesday, May 21, from 5-8 p.m.

“This year will be bigger and better than ever, with a new live stage for demonstrations and mini-workshops,” said Natasha Juliana, co-founder of Cool Petaluma. “Supplied with information and inspiration, we’ll all find it easier to continue on our journey to becoming more resilient and planet friendly ‒ block by clock, neighborhood by neighborhood.”

The event will include dozens of experts from around the North Bay and Sonoma County will be on hand to share ideas, and answer community questions about improving buildings, evolving transportation, rethinking our relationships to consumption, restoring the environment and preparing for emergencies.

Door prizes will be awarded in a drawing that can be entered by RSVPing for the expo at coolpetaluma.org/expo2024.

Some of the sponsors who will be at the event, with booths and presentations, include Ongaro and Sons, Recology, Local Plumbing, SolarCraft, Northern Pacific Power, Electrify My Home and the HALTER Project.

Cool Petaluma was founded in 2022, designed to take on global warming by building coalitions at the neighborhood level. Having already trained 200+ block leaders in Petaluma, the locally based group hopes to continue building participants, inspiring them to take action right where they live, in their homes and immediate community.