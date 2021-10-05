Restaurant Raffle to benefit homeless services

It's time for another COTS Restaurant Raffle, one of my favorite foodie highlights of the fall. More than 30 local restaurants have joined together to offer dining gift certificates worth $4,000 to five lucky winners.

It's a win-win for the community and for COTS, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping those experiencing homelessness.

Century 21 Bundesen sponsors this raffle, covering the cost of prizes and marketing so that all proceeds will benefit COTS. Bundesen has purchased the majority of the gift certificates, helping local restaurants. (Special thanks go out to McNear's and Central Market for their donations.)

The list of restaurants in this raffle is staggering and include Shuckery, Sugo, Della Fattoria, McNear's, 256 North, Cucina Paradiso, Kabuki, TAPS, Hallie's Diner, Old Chicago Pizza, Pongo's, Pub Republic, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Wild Goat Bistro, Wicked Slush, Mi Pueblo, Aqus, Mary's Pizza Shack, Sax's Joint, Ayawaska, Central Market, Seared, Trattoria Roma, Boulevard Café, River Front Café, Oyama Sushi, Water Street Bistro, Washoe House, Risibisi, Roy's Chicago Dogs at the Yard, Volpi's, Pinky's Pizza and Quinua Cocina Peruana.

Tickets can only be purchased directly at C21 Bundesen (616 and 522 Petaluma Blvd. S.) for $20 each. The deadline to purchase is Oct. 13, with the raffle on Oct. 14. More details at cotsraffle.com.

Corn dogs at the pumpkin patch

While on the topic of fall festivals, Cecilia Henley Fortney couldn't resist posting Petaluma Foodies her happy food discovery while visiting the pumpkin patch at Mickelson Christmas Tree Farm and Pumpkin Patch (5495 Petaluma Blvd. S., but it can be hard to find).

"I just came from the pumpkin patch, and I have to say the corn dogs and fries are really good. Ordered for my kids, but of course, I had to have some," posted Cecilia. We've confirmed that, yes, the dogs are hand-dipped, not just pulled from a freezer. Oh, the simple pleasures of Petaluma.

The Mickelson pumpkin patch has come a long way in the past few years, sporting all sorts of fun activities for the kids, from tractor/train rides to a strawbale maze and pyramid to an apple cannon and paintball gallery. They also have tasty festival food for the whole family, including corn dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, cotton candy, caramel apples and craft beer from Santa Rosa's Cooperage. Visit mickelsonpumpkinpatch.com for more information.

Sign of the season: Petaluma Market’s first pumpkin beer in Dogfish Head Punkin Ale. (Houston Porter/Argus-Courier)

Pumpkin beer

Speaking of pumpkins, we spied our first pumpkin beer, Dogfish Head Punkin Ale of the season while recently shopping the fresh beer selection at Petaluma Market. Though I'm not a fan of veggies in my beer, pumpkin has quickly become a trendy category of seasonal beer. It's even an official category at the Great American Beer Festival (the Super Bowl of U.S. beer competitions)! Pumpkin fans rejoice because beer has joined the pumpkin and pumpkin spice bandwagon.

Some of the Oktoberfest beers one can find this month. (Houston Porter/Argus-Courier)

Fest Beers

For those of us with more traditional fall beer palates, Oktoberfest beers have finally popped up, but like the German harvest celebration, they won't last long.

The six official German Oktoberfest brews are Hofbrau, Hacker-Pschor, Lowenbrau, Augustiner, Pauliner and Spaten. These beers pop up occasionally in the U.S. but often aren't as fresh as we'd like to see them.

TAPS just held their Oktoberfest celebration last weekend, so they likely still have some of these excellent elixirs on tap.

American brewers have come a long way in the past few years in creating authentic tasting Oktoberfest beers. Gone are the days when they tried to apply Americans' love for hoppiness to these German beer styles. Because shelf space is limited, especially for these seasonal beers, we grab any can of Oktoberfest we see and have been pleasantly surprised at how good most of them are this year. Standouts are Sierra Nevada (who usually collaborate with a German brewer, so have intimate knowledge of these beer styles), Moonraker, Firestone Walker (who ages theirs in oak barrels) and of course, HenHouse's Fest Life, which flew off shelves, as do most of their beers. The beer is still available on their website, henhousebrewing.com and may be available at their Palace of Barrels at 1333 N. McDowell Blvd. if you move fast.

This is not to be confused with Henhouse's Best Life, a blonde ale and excellent in its own right. If you prefer light and darker beers, definitely check the labels because they should distinguish between "Festbier" and "Marzen,“ although I would encourage even light beer drinkers to give the Marzens a try. They are not truly dark beers, so they shouldn't scare anyone off.

The Yard

The Yard Petaluma will be popping up again this Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucchesi Park. Offering everything from crafts to snacks, this weekend's theme will surely be fall-flavored, with cookie decorating kids for Halloween and plenty of pumpkin-flavored goodies for everyone. The Yard strives to connect small businesses to grow their brands and offer entrepreneurs a chance to sell their goods at this modern outdoor marketplace.