Retired AT&T workers donate thousands of handmade items annually

For 78-year-old Penngrove resident Beverly Mager, retirement didn’t mean she would be slowing down. Instead, as a leading member of the AT&T Pioneers, it was an opportunity to devote even more of her energies to assisting with the volunteer service group populated entirely with current or retired company employees.

“We’ve been around for 106 years, and we’re all over the United States and Canada,” said Mager, who has been a member for more than 30 years. “Our main goal is volunteering and helping our communities and non-profits.”

There are 20 members in the Sonoma County club, Mager said, with 8 living either in Petaluma or Penngrove, and many more local groups scattered throughout the state. Though their number is small, their impact on the local community – especially seniors and veterans – is broad, regularly assisting more than a dozen Petaluma and Sonoma County charities, non-profits and service groups. In Sonoma County, all members are retired AT&T employees, averaging 87 years old, Mager said.

Their biggest patrons are the Yountville Veteran’s Home, the largest of its kind in the state, as well as Petaluma People Services Center.

“We make a lot of things,” Mager said. “We also do dictionaries and backpacks for local schools, we do food drives and have been donating to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, and we put on a Casino Night for the veterans in Yountville.”

Mager continues to list off all that she and a few other retired workers make by hand each year, without fail: quilts, stockings, hats for babies, heart pillows, gift bags. Each year, they make 6,000 Christmas stockings alone – a task that takes so long that the effort restarts each year in January.

“About 75% of what we do is by hand,” Mager said. “The only thing we buy is the stuff we put in the gift baskets and stockings.”

The AT&T Pioneers organization is the world’s largest group of industry-specific employees and retirees dedicated to community service, according to its website, with members volunteering more than 15 million hours annually across the country.

Elece Hempel, Executive Director of Petaluma People Services Center, said the group has been a constant and unpretentious fixture throughout her 19 years leading the non-profit.

Every year around November, Hempel says she expects a quick call from the pioneers, asking how many local seniors are receiving delivered meals. Not long afterward, the Senior Center gets a delivery of dozens of handmade Christmas stockings – stuffed to the gills with goodies – to hand out to the seniors.

This year, after the pandemic scuttled the typical holiday celebrations and charity events, the group instead put itself to work preparing for Petaluma People Service Center’s annual Mother’s Day Tea. A benefit to raise money for its Meals on Wheels program, the tea is organized in partnership with Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club.

Once Mager got wind of the event, organizers were surprised with 120 handmade lap quilts to pass out to the event’s local moms.

“It always blows us away, what they do,” Hempel said. “And they just silently do it, they don’t ask for credit. They just show up with these kits and then off they go.”

Mager, who was recently bestowed a nation-wide award for her service with the group, was characteristically humble about the good deeds.

“If there’s a need,” she said, “we try to fill it. That’s what we do.”

