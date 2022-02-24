Returning to the theater, changing habits and facing the future

Let me be clear.

I still like the smell of movie popcorn. I will always love the feeling of sitting in the dark in a movie theater, letting go of all worries and distractions and letting the story on the big screen transport me to another world. And of course, I will never stop loving the movies themselves. Movies are a powerful passion I’ve carried in my heart and soul since childhood, one my family has always recognized — that I didn’t just like movies, I depended on them. So much so that, in years past, whenever I was feeling blue or overwhelmed or stressed about the pressures of life, my kinds would routinely say, “I think dad needs a movie.”

On occasion, others have referred to to my fervor for movies as an addiction Sometimes I’d meet them halfway, and simply agree call it my “movie habit.” Today, though, I have to face a once-unthinkable thought: I think I’ve broken my movie habit.

Or rather, I think my movie habit has somehow been broken — though not entirely by me and certainly not willingly — and I’m beginning to wonder if it will ever return.

The change, predictably enough, is one of many side-effects of two years of COVID-19, during which all theaters, from those exhibiting movies to those exhibiting plays, were closed down for well over a year. That disruption was bound to break a few old habits, as so many of us adapted ourselves to life without the things we once built so much of our time around. For me, writing my own plays in coffee shops or at the “magic corner” of the bar at Seared restaurant suddenly gave way to writing them at home, where I also found myself establishing an office in the dining room to conduct my day job with the Argus-Courier. In addition to being a habitual movie-goer for so much of my life, I’ve also been a longtime theater-watcher — not that surprising, given that I am also a fairly active writer of plays, as just alluded to in the precious sentence — so I also found myself forced to break the habit of attending live shows.

During the worst parts of 2020, when for long stretches I would have no reason to leave the house other than to walk downtown and back for exercise, I found myself creating new habits to replace the old ones. Sure, I would sometimes watch movies on television. But knowing that when things became stressful I was unable to escape to my one-time safe-haven of the movie theater, that often made seeing a film on TV feel bad, a rude reminder of what I’d lost. So I really didn’t spend much time binging movies or even television shows.

Weirdly, I did develop an unhealthy dependence on “The Masked Singer.” I can’t explain it. For some reason, when all else seemed bleak and uncertain, “The Masked Singer” always made me feel better. That show aside, during those months, Pocasts became my new favorite form of entertainment. That and working jigsaw puzzles, learning to twist balloon animals and looking forward to the day when theaters of all kinds reopened.

And now they are — the recent 30-day ban of gatherings over 50 people notwithstanding — and much to my surprise, though I certainly have gone to the movies a number of times since theaters reopened their doors, I’ve had to face the fact that it’s just not the same for me.

I can’t relax into a film the way I used to.

I’m hyper-aware of proximity to other people. A person coughing nearby will pop me right out of what’s happening on screen as abruptly as Neo being unplugged from the Matrix and finding himself in a high-tech tub of goo. Prompted by my son’s suspicion that most of the colds he’s picked up over the last 10 years were from touching supermarket card-readers and the seats of movie theaters — where some cold-carrying moviegoer had just been — we always bring alcohol wipes to sterilize those little triangular buttons that allow our seats to recline. When watching a film, I always know exactly where my mask is when I’ve removed it to enjoy some popcorn — there really is nothing like the smell and taste of movie theater popcorn — so I am instantly ready to re-mask should someone need to shuffle past by me.

That’s a lot for any movie to compete with. With all of that on my mind, how can I expect to become fully and completely lost in the spectacle of three quip-dropping Spidermen battling armies of villains, or immerse myself in the growing mystery of who killed who on a boat full of suspects sailing up the Nile? Yes, I’m still going to the movies, just not as often, and when I do go, sadly, it’s not the same as it was.

Maybe that will change. I hope it will change. But for now, I don’t see myself being the habitual movie-going, popcorn eating obsessive I have always been since I was 15.