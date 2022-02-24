Subscribe

Returning to the theater, changing habits and facing the future

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 23, 2022, 6:30PM

Let me be clear.

I still like the smell of movie popcorn. I will always love the feeling of sitting in the dark in a movie theater, letting go of all worries and distractions and letting the story on the big screen transport me to another world. And of course, I will never stop loving the movies themselves. Movies are a powerful passion I’ve carried in my heart and soul since childhood, one my family has always recognized — that I didn’t just like movies, I depended on them. So much so that, in years past, whenever I was feeling blue or overwhelmed or stressed about the pressures of life, my kinds would routinely say, “I think dad needs a movie.”

On occasion, others have referred to to my fervor for movies as an addiction Sometimes I’d meet them halfway, and simply agree call it my “movie habit.” Today, though, I have to face a once-unthinkable thought: I think I’ve broken my movie habit.

Or rather, I think my movie habit has somehow been broken — though not entirely by me and certainly not willingly — and I’m beginning to wonder if it will ever return.

The change, predictably enough, is one of many side-effects of two years of COVID-19, during which all theaters, from those exhibiting movies to those exhibiting plays, were closed down for well over a year. That disruption was bound to break a few old habits, as so many of us adapted ourselves to life without the things we once built so much of our time around. For me, writing my own plays in coffee shops or at the “magic corner” of the bar at Seared restaurant suddenly gave way to writing them at home, where I also found myself establishing an office in the dining room to conduct my day job with the Argus-Courier. In addition to being a habitual movie-goer for so much of my life, I’ve also been a longtime theater-watcher — not that surprising, given that I am also a fairly active writer of plays, as just alluded to in the precious sentence — so I also found myself forced to break the habit of attending live shows.

During the worst parts of 2020, when for long stretches I would have no reason to leave the house other than to walk downtown and back for exercise, I found myself creating new habits to replace the old ones. Sure, I would sometimes watch movies on television. But knowing that when things became stressful I was unable to escape to my one-time safe-haven of the movie theater, that often made seeing a film on TV feel bad, a rude reminder of what I’d lost. So I really didn’t spend much time binging movies or even television shows.

Weirdly, I did develop an unhealthy dependence on “The Masked Singer.” I can’t explain it. For some reason, when all else seemed bleak and uncertain, “The Masked Singer” always made me feel better. That show aside, during those months, Pocasts became my new favorite form of entertainment. That and working jigsaw puzzles, learning to twist balloon animals and looking forward to the day when theaters of all kinds reopened.

And now they are — the recent 30-day ban of gatherings over 50 people notwithstanding — and much to my surprise, though I certainly have gone to the movies a number of times since theaters reopened their doors, I’ve had to face the fact that it’s just not the same for me.

I can’t relax into a film the way I used to.

I’m hyper-aware of proximity to other people. A person coughing nearby will pop me right out of what’s happening on screen as abruptly as Neo being unplugged from the Matrix and finding himself in a high-tech tub of goo. Prompted by my son’s suspicion that most of the colds he’s picked up over the last 10 years were from touching supermarket card-readers and the seats of movie theaters — where some cold-carrying moviegoer had just been — we always bring alcohol wipes to sterilize those little triangular buttons that allow our seats to recline. When watching a film, I always know exactly where my mask is when I’ve removed it to enjoy some popcorn — there really is nothing like the smell and taste of movie theater popcorn — so I am instantly ready to re-mask should someone need to shuffle past by me.

That’s a lot for any movie to compete with. With all of that on my mind, how can I expect to become fully and completely lost in the spectacle of three quip-dropping Spidermen battling armies of villains, or immerse myself in the growing mystery of who killed who on a boat full of suspects sailing up the Nile? Yes, I’m still going to the movies, just not as often, and when I do go, sadly, it’s not the same as it was.

Maybe that will change. I hope it will change. But for now, I don’t see myself being the habitual movie-going, popcorn eating obsessive I have always been since I was 15.

But here’s something surprising, and I never could have predicted this.

I don’t seem to feel the same way about live theater.

Yes, I am choosier than I once was, selecting shows I really care about rather than just going to the theater because something is playing and it sounds more fun than staying home. But when I do go to the theater now, I seem to be able to relax more than in a movie theater. Perhaps that’s partly that every live theater I’ve attended since they reopened has required attendees to show proof of vaccination. Except for the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael, where I watched a screening of Kate Winslet’s “Ammonite” last week — and where all of us were required to be vaxed to gain entry — most movie theaters don’t require proof of vaccination the way most live theaters are.

I recently went to Marin Theater Company in Mill Valley to catch Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s spectacular play “Pass Over.” First of all, the theater has adapted aggressively to the new world, eliminating concessions, requiring proof of vaccination to enter and enforcing (not just strongly recommending) the wearing of masks while inside the theater, and creating outdoor spaces where people can chat while keeping a bit of distance. Instead of ushers handing out programs, visitors use their phones to download a digital program using QR codes on display around the lobby. Once inside, additional reminders to stay masked, with the introduction of safety monitors empowered to stop the show if necessary, made it clear to anyone who’d missed the memo that they weren’t kidding around.

You’d think that all of this might have heightened anxieties, but it did the opposite. As the lights went down, I trusted that I was, in fact, in one of the safest places I could be under the safest possible conditions.

And then "Pass Over“ started.

I’ve always loved the unpredictable, hand-made spontaneity of live theater, but somehow, I seem to love it even more now than I did before the pandemic started. There is an electricity in the room that might be partly social, just being with people again, but unlike most of my experiences in movie theaters recently, it’s exponentially more charged and exciting than is was three years ago. The sheer effort and artistry it takes to put on a live show has always been impressive, but to do it now, after two years of isolation during which we’ve had time to contemplate who we are and what matters most, there is just so much more emotion on that stage now. I don;t know how else to describe it.

And then there’s the play itself. A kind of Black “Waiting for Godot,” directed with detailed invention by Kevin R. Free, the play centers longtime friends Moses and Kitch (Edward Ewell, LeRoy S. Graham III) who dream of leaving the gritty street corner they appear to live on, but never seem to be able to actually walk away. It’s fast, ferocious, funny and full of breathtaking wordplay, as packed with obscenities as it is rich with pain, anger, love, dread and hope, built on a foundation of vibrant, vital storytelling that finally borders on the miraculous. It was one of the most exciting theatrical experiences I’ve had in years, and I don’t include the years theaters were closed. I walked out of “Pass Over” feeling energized in ways I’d forgotten I could feel, and when I finally fell asleep that night, I dreamed of street corners and street lamps and poetry and the future.

Three days later, it happened again.

I went to see Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” at Main Stage West theater in Sebastopol. That I know three of the four actors on stage, and know what they’ve experienced over the course of the pandemic, certainly enhanced my connection to the play, easily one of the best, loveliest and most heartbreaking stories ever told on the American stage.

But it was more than that. Once again, there was that electricity.

The production, delicately directed by Elizabeth Craven, is carried on the emotional power and intimacy of the performances by Sheri Lee Miller, Ivy Rose Miller, Keith Baker and Damion Lee Mathews. Together, they somehow transcend Williams story of a family facing uncertain days ahead, and, fueled perhaps by so much real and recently-shared trauma, reach a level of aching authenticity through which we, the audience, can clearly see and mourn this family’s pain and loss and hope and fear while perhaps understanding our own a little bit better.

And yes, with similar safety guidelines as at Marin Theatre Company, I once again found myself in an environment designed to let all of us relax and feel as safe as possible while fully surrendering to the brilliance and beauty taking place on stage.

I suspect I’m not done discovering the ways the pandemic has changed me. I don’t yet know whatold habits are broken forever and which will gradually return, or which new habits I will end up having with me for the rest of my life (“Masked Singer” among them). I will certainly continue to venture out to the movies, though I’m not certain I’ll feel entirely relaxed there anytime soon. One thing I am sure though, is that when it comes to live theater, especially when its presenters are working so hard to keep their patrons safe, I’m going to make a habit of seeing more live theater while what’s left of the pandemic plays itself out.

I’ve been inside with the puzzles and the balloon animals long enough.

I’m ready to go where the electricity is.

Marin Theatre Company’s “Pass Over” has been extended, by the way, with performances ending this Sunday, February 27. “The Glass Menagerie,” at Main Stage West, runs through March 5. David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs about once a month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at david.templeton@argus-courier.com.

