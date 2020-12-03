Revisiting Fujita Road

At the northern end of Petaluma, where housing development transitions to farmland, Fujita Road meets Ely Road. Probably few people who pass by there today know the story of the Japanese American family who gave the road its name.

Dennis Fujita, 77, grew up in Petaluma.

As a boy he was fascinated with chemistry and later earned a PhD in Nuclear Chemistry at UC Berkeley. In 1971 he returned to Sonoma County to teach at Santa Rosa Junior College until he retired in 2006. Nowadays, he volunteers at Bouverie Preserve near Glen Ellen, helping with the conservation effort while learning and writing about the biology and history of the area.

Dr. Fujita’s keen interest in history also has a family dimension.

“My grandparents, Tsuneji and Matsuno Fujita, came to Sonoma County in 1919,” he explained. He didn’t know them because they died before he was born. “Starting in 1905, they worked as farm hands at Spreckels sugar beet farm in Salinas before coming to Sonoma County,” he told me. A thriving Japanese American community was cultivating orchards and egg farms here. “My grandparents decided to have a go at starting their own egg ranch. They leased a place in Penngrove. After three years, when they realized they could earn a living at it, they looked to buy a few acres in Petaluma.”

However, non-white immigrants like his grandfather could not become citizens, and without citizenship they could not own land under California’s Alien Land Law. Initially, this was written to encourage white immigrants to settle former Indian land, regardless of citizenship. But it evolved to exclude non-white immigrants from land ownership. In 1923, the Fujitas bought a small farm, “for $5,500, in the names of their US-born children, Henry, George, Grace and Alice Fujita,” Dr. Fujita explained. His father, Henry K. Fujita, “was the oldest of the four children, whose names were recorded as the owners of the 6-acre property.”

Then aged 15, Henry already had three years of experience in the egg business in Penngrove. The two brothers took farm ownership seriously.

“They kept the records, bought insurance, bought the truck, got feed for the chickens…. The kids did all of that to run the egg farm.”

But in 1928, the local chapter of the American Legion complained to the authorities that the Fujitas were skirting the law.

“I first learned about the lawsuit charging the family with violating the Alien Land Laws in 1992, in a Press Democrat article by Gaye LeBaron,” Dr. Fujita said. “My dad’s family was ordered by the District Attorney to testify before the Sonoma County Grand Jury. Henry was 19 years old.”

The case went to the California Supreme Court, which ruled in the family’s favor, arguing that they had “the right to hold or enjoy this or any other real property ... in the same way ... as any other citizens.”

It was a remarkable outcome in those days.

Similar court battles were taking place across western states, though with mixed results. Japanese American communities were well-organized. For them it was “shikatsu mondai,” a matter of life and death. Even the Japanese government protested the law and demanded that Japanese immigrants be treated like their European counterparts. Finally repealed as unconstitutional in 1952, the Alien Land Law also created hardship for other Asian immigrant communities.

The favorable court decision allowed the Fujitas to keep their property and receive reimbursement for their legal fees. But it took four years to resolve, causing tremendous stress for the family.

“Two years after the case settled, my grandmother passed away,” Dr. Fujita recalled. “She was 47.”

In the mid-1930s, George Fujita continued the egg ranch, but Henry became an Electrolux vacuum cleaner salesman. In 1942, after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the FBI began arresting Japanese American “leaders.” A neighbor contacted the authorities, saying that Henry’s comings and goings at night were “suspicious.”

“Well, my father was a salesman,” Fujita explained. “Selling door-to-door, he often didn’t get back until 9 o’clock because that’s when people were home.”

The FBI questioned Henry, but neighbors and downtown businesspeople who knew him cleared his name. Even Santa Rosa police chief Melvin “Dutch” Flohr, who grew up with Henry, verified his loyalty.

In 1942, most Japanese American families from Sonoma County, including the Fujitas, were taken to Granada Relocation Center, also called Camp Amache, in south east Colorado’s high plains. Dennis Fujita was born there in 1943. He later learned of the kindness of many Sonoma County friends, who stepped forward during the family’s incarceration. They maintained the family home, collected rent from tenants, paid the Fujita’s mortgage, and put their vehicles and personal property in safe storage.

Towards the end of the war, the family was finally permitted to return to Petaluma. However, anti-Japanese sentiment still ran high. Their neighbor, John Rasmussen, a home building contractor, hired Henry as a carpenter when no one else would employ Japanese Americans. The Rasmussens also made sure that Fujita’s children made it safely to and from the school bus stop each day.

“The humble ‘Fujita Road’ sign commemorates over a century of residence by members of my family in Sonoma County,” Dr. Fujita said as he remembered their skills and accomplishments, what they endured, and the support provided by community members.

As modern development encroaches on the farmlands, these memories risk being paved over.

“Other immigrant families can claim equal or longer residencies,” noted Fujita. “Many of them have contributed to the quality of life we enjoy. It is imperative that immigrants from other countries — and Indigenous Americans — are supported by the broader community in establishing productive lives here.”

(Gwyn Kirk made valuable contributions to this story)