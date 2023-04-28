Harlan Osborne

It’s hard to believe 50 years have passed since George Lucas’ coming of age classic, “American Graffiti,” was released. Although much has changed over the past half-century, the streets and storefronts that provided the movie’s backdrop, and Petaluma’s deep affection for its car culture heritage — especially the souped-up hot rods, chrome-rimmed custom cars and lowered pickups that defined it — has never faded away.

To celebrate the movie’s golden anniversary in style when it takes over the downtown area on Saturday, May 20, Cruisin’ the Boulevard, the nonprofit organization that runs the annual car show, has fine-tuned its promise to make its 16th annual Salute to “American Graffiti” display – themed “Take a Ride with the Pharaohs” – the grandest and shiniest event ever.

While much of the publicity surrounding the event focuses on the wide array of classic cars, it’s time for Petaluma to toot its horn in recognition of Cruisin’ the Boulevard’s board of directors for their dedicated work in planning and preparing for the three-day event and the enormous contributions the nonprofit has made to the community in the form of grants, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), scholarships and more.

As a nonprofit, the proceeds from sponsors, donations and car show entries are distributed to local charities and nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and educators. A partial list of contributions, totaling more than $205,000 since CTB was formed in 2005, include $53,000 to buy AEDs provided for high schools, traveling sports teams, city hall and police cars $22,000 in scholarships; $18,000 to Petaluma High and Casa Grande auto shops; $11,000 for a hydraulic ambulance cot and $3,000 to the police bicycle helmet program.

“One of our missions is supporting the high school auto shops,” said CTB president Greg Gustafson. “We shared our concerns and worked together with shop teachers Keith Benson at PHS, and Jim Rolle at Casa, to assure them of a very bright future. Our scholarships are intended for a new generation of technicians who may not want to attend college.”

Gustafson says his primary goal as president is to keep the organization moving forward, now and for the next generation.

“This year,” he continued, “we’re using QR codes to streamline registration and we’ve vastly improved the staging and parking operation. It will be the largest show we’ve ever had, with nearly 600 registered cars. We know it impacts the business area for a full day and we’re grateful the city has not been opposed to our growth.”

Following this year’s event, Gustafson will be stepping down after 10 years as president.

“I got started through founding members Wayne VanPatten and John and Joetta Furrer,” he acknowledged. “Whenever I speak about CTB, I make sure they remain in the spotlight. I’m grateful to the entire board for its tireless dedication.”

This will also be the final year for Furrer, who’s ridden the crest of the group’s success since the start. For their contributions to the positive promotion of Petaluma, John and Joetta were named Petaluma’s Good Eggs in 2013.

“This event would never have happened if it wasn’t for our wonderful sponsors,” pointed out Furrer. The annual show also depends on more than 100 volunteers and a contingent from the Two Rock Coast Guard training center, who provide security and this year will bring in members of its culinary school to prepare breakfast and lunch. “I get a lot of credit for getting this established,” added Furrer, “but this wasn’t my idea. It was my wife’s. She also came up with the suggestion we provide the AEDs. I’m very grateful to her and to everyone who’s helped make this possible.”

As Cruisin’ the Boulevard’s founding members move on, they’re being replaced by a younger group of classic car worshipers planning to perpetuate the legacy that preceded them.

“Our mission is to make the car show better than ever, while leaning towards preserving the car culture in town,” said CTB vice-president Brian Azevedo. “The new generation of board members are continuing the old traditions while taking it to where it’s never been. We’ve got a new system of registration, new dash plaques and a new configuration for parking. It’s been a huge year of growth.”

Because it’s the movie’s 50th anniversary, the team has been working on the show for 11 months.

“To know what effort goes into this,” Azevedo went on, “to know where we came from and where we’re headed, combined with all the things we’ve contributed to the city, is astonishing. This is the home of ‘American Graffiti.’”

Festivities begin Thursday, May 18, with CTB’s Jump Start dinner at Glenn Ranch, honoring the sponsors and volunteers. They continue on Friday, with the Cruise in Social car show at the Plaza North Shopping Center, where scholarships will be awarded, and the event will conclude with Saturday’s car show and cruise.

In partnership with Cruisin’ the Boulevard, the Petaluma Historical Museum and Library is presenting “Celebrating 50 years of American Graffiti”, May 18 through September 3. Curated by Solange Russek, the exhibit will include a history of Petaluma car clubs, the Cotati Drag Strip, a history of Cruisin’ the Boulevard’s community involvement and photographs of making the movie. A speaker series is planned for June 10 and 24, along with videos of the cop car scene reenactment and of Paradise Road.

In honor of and tied in with American Graffiti’s anniversary, the Petaluma Arts Center will open its exhibit, “Auto-Mobility, cars and culture in Sonoma County” on May 18. Curated by Maggie Parr, the exhibit – featuring art work and cars, plus artifacts celebrating low-rider culture and the Petaluma Speedway – runs through June 24.

