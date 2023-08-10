Ribbon cutting event planned for Leghorn Park defibrillator

To celebrate and expand awareness of the new publicly accessible AED station recently installed in Petaluma’s Leghorn Park, the three Rotary clubs responsible will be having a special ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 4:30 p.m.

Technically labeled an Automatic External Defibrillator, the life-saving devices are invaluable in circumstances where someone has suffered a heart attack.

“This is a really big deal,” said Juli Lederhaus, “because it is the first – and so far, only AED – that is accessible to the general public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Did you know that shortly after a similar AED was installed at a park very near a high school in Sonoma, that two teens who were playing basketball after hours found themselves in such need, and that one of the boys used the AED to save the other boy's life?”

It was that news story, which Lederhaus read in the Press Democrat, that was the catalyst for the installation of the new AED in Petaluma.

The three clubs that teamed up to purchase the new station are Rotary Club of Petaluma, Rotary Club of Petaluma Sunrise, and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley.

The ribbon cutting event will include demonstrations of compression-only CPR and operation of the AED.