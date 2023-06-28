Ribbon cutting on new art installation at Putnam Plaza

On Sunday, June 25, Petaluma landscape architect Cinda Gilliland officially cut the ribbon on a brand new temporary art installation in Putnam Plaza.

The project, made up of numerous compact discs, bearing messages about Petaluma’s future, are hung on a woven tapestry of colored thread, rising up and over the existing archway at Putnam Plaza. When the sun hots the shiny side of the CD, it throws dots of dancing light all over the plaza.

Dubbed the VisualizArch by its creator, Sara Downing, the striking project is described by Downing as a “kinetic installation including photographs of Petaluma resident’s facial features, mirrored discs and community desires attached to the Putnam Plaza arch.”

The project is the final element in Gilliland’s multi-part program, “i am petaluma,” designed to foster listening and inclusion, while building community through encouraging “ownership and activation in our public spaces.”

The goal, said Gilliland, speaking to a group of about two dozen who gathered to celebrate the official completion of the VisualizArch, is to transform Putnam Plaza into an outdoor living room, where events, public artwork and live performance can take place as part of a larger conversation about community.

The project was supported by a grant from Creative Sonoma.