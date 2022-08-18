Ribbon cutting Saturday for River Arch Project

This Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m., Petaluma artist David Best will celebrate the ribbon cutting for his new River Arch Project, the result of years of effort, design and construction. The internationally renowned artist made (extra) famous for his combustible structures at Burning Man was commissioned in 2017 to create the installation, a stunning metal archway spanning the Lynch Creek Trail where it meets Lakeville Street, near Hunt & Behrens

Expected to be installed years ago, completion of the towering art piece was delayed due to the pandemic and some health concerns Best gave priority to last year. In a project summary posted online by the City of Petaluma, the stated goal of the project is “to create an inviting gateway at the Lynch Creek Trail alongside the Petaluma River and enhance the site for pedestrians, welcoming residents and guests alike to Petaluma's downtown.” From the arch, trail-travelers can move down toward Water Street and the heart of the downtown area.

The installation is one of several local art happenings in Petaluma, including a new mural now underway at the Petaluma Swim Center, by local artists MJ Lindo and Joshua Lawyer.

The mural will feature the image of a woman surrounded by flying birds. Both projects were funded by the Petaluma Public Art Fund.