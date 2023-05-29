If you haven’t heard of Petaluma Active 20-30, it is, according to its website, “a group of men and women between the ages of 20 and 39 that want to impact the community by improving the quality of life of children while fostering personal growth, friendships, networking skills, and leadership development.”

One of the ways they do that is through fundraising. And one of the ways they do that is their “Ribs for Kids” event, aka Petaluma's Great Rib & Chili Cookoff, taking place on Saturday, June 3, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds.

This cookoff is Petaluma Active 20-30’s biggest fundraiser, and helps to fund their annual Children’s Shopping Spree, where over 100 local kids in need are taken shopping for new clothes and school supplies so that they too can start the school year off right.

We are getting to the point where I almost can’t remember how long this event has been going on, but as one of the inaugural judges back in 2015, I have not missed a judging ever since. I am a certified barbecue judge (yes, you can get certification for that), and have traveled the world tasting and judging professional pit masters’ wares, and am still constantly surprised at just how good the ribs have been over the years from our hometown cooks.

The new chili category has added even more flavor to the event, but don’t forget about all the great sides that the competitors are offering. Few of the contestants are professional pit masters in any way, with most being your fellow community members, yet each year they come up with unique and creative concoctions that always leave us judges licking our fingers.

Last year, the competition, which is open to the public, was moved to the Petaluma Fairgrounds so it could expand to offer chili, as well as a better venue for live music, a beer garden, and kids’ games. This year, for the first time, my friend and fellow Petaluma Foodie Lance Lew will be joining the judging panel. Lance is an accomplished cook, well-known for his private dinner fundraisers, and having tasted his take on ribs at past dinners at his home, I am confident that he will bring a lot to our judges’ table.

General admission to Ribs for Kids is $60 online or $65 at the door, and includes eight food tickets and one drink ticket. However, I would recommend the VIP ticket, which is $100 for unlimited food and drink, and coming early for lunch and then keeping the party going into an early dinner. For more go to www.petaluma2030.org.

Sponsors include HenHouse Brewing, Spirit Works Distillery, Griffo, Lagunitas Brewing, Barber Cellars, Black Knight Vineyards, Duckhorn Vineyards, Hollingsworth Jewelers, Ooh la Luxe, World Centric, Bright Eyes Optometry, Code Zone, Trader Joe’s and Starbucks.

