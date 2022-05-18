Ribs & Chili Cookoff this weekend

This Saturday, May 21, from 12 to 4 p.m., the Active 20-30 Club’s Ribs for Kids rib and chili competition will be in full swing at the Sonoma – Marin Fairgrounds. Tickets are still on sale in the “Events” tab of the petaluma2030.org website and are $50 for general admission and $80 for VIP. General admission includes 8 food and 1 drink ticket, while VIP includes unlimited food tickets and 2 drink tickets. Admission is still free for children 12 years of age and younger. Same day tickets will be available at the door but will likely be more than purchasing them in advance, even with the service fee. I suggest buying ahead.

Cocktail collaboration

This Sunday, May 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., Sedition Brews will be “mixing up some delicious collaboration drinks and you can shop/taste our latest syrups, shrubs, vinegars, elixirs and teas!” at Barber Cellars tasting room, at 112 Washington St.

Marjorie Pier prepares the outdoor tables for diners at Street_Social restaurant in Petaluma on Friday, September 25, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Winemakers’ dinner

Street Social will be collaborating with Filomena Wines on Friday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. to offer a four-course wine-paired dinner. Street Social’s food is already great on its own, and is always enhanced by co-owner Marjorie’s wine pairings, but this will be even a step above normal because winemaker Luke Nio will be at the event discussing his Northern California wines and how and why they go with each dish. Tickets will sell fast for this intimate dinner so visit streetsocial.social as soon as you read this if you want a shot at one of the few seats available.

Downtown brewery opens

Crooked Goat Brewery has opened their doors at their newly remodeled location at 110 Howard St., where the old Pangea Promotional Products, and other businesses, were located. The Sebastopol-based brewer has been tight-lipped with information so I must rely on what I am seeing on social media, which are reports that the brewery is open, it’s very nice inside, and that they will have food trucks on hand until the new burger joint opens in the old Cotija location out front…

Big burger news #1

…and that burger joint is: Acme Burger. A sign was recently hung on the old Cotija location (corner of Western and Howard) announcing that Acme Burger is “coming soon” to the neighborhood. First launched in Cotati back in 2019, it has been a local favorite ever since, opening a second location in Santa Rosa in 2021. We have yet to try it, but hear that not only are their burgers great, but they also offer top-notch fish and chips and chicken sandwiches, in addition to local craft brews. If Crooked Goat Brewery, which recently opened just behind Acme, does not offer food, Acme Burger sounds like a great option for anyone visiting the brewery.

The St. Helena Avenue Burger at Superburger in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Big Burger News #2

In sad news, Scowley’s Burgers has been sold and plans to serve their last burger on Sunday, May 19. Owner Robert Gaustad, who has been applauded by many for his community activism, and by Petaluma’s food community for the open and honest way he runs his business, announced recently to social media that he has sold his burger location to another much beloved Sonoma County burger shop – Superburger.

For those that don’t venture outside Petaluma/Penngrove very often, Superburger started near the corner of College Avenue and Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, and now has five locations, including Santa Rosa, as well as one in Windsor and one in Cotati. We used to visit their Penngrove location because we liked their burgers and enjoyed the creativity behind the monthly burger specials. Sadly, their building received fire damage a few years back and they never returned, until now.

The silver lining of Scowley’s closure is two-fold. First, they just won the Petaluma People’s Choice award for best burger in Petaluma. But more importantly, and a testament to both Robert and the owners of Superburger, is that Superburger will retain any of Robert’s employees who would like to stay.

Lynne Gordon Moquete, founder of Petaluma’s Una Vida, posted a sweet reminder to social media the other day, again giving props to Robert Gaustad for all his generosity. “Once again Robert Gaustad comes through! Did you all know that he has donated to ALL of the Una Vida food distributions for at least the past year, if not longer! Thanks! Get to Scowley's Burgers as soon as you can! He’s kind to his employees, generous and thoughtful! And the burgers are delish!”