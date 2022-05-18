Subscribe

Ribs & Chili Cookoff this weekend

HOUSTON PORTER
May 18, 2022, 8:00AM
Updated 2 hours ago

This Saturday, May 21, from 12 to 4 p.m., the Active 20-30 Club’s Ribs for Kids rib and chili competition will be in full swing at the Sonoma – Marin Fairgrounds. Tickets are still on sale in the “Events” tab of the petaluma2030.org website and are $50 for general admission and $80 for VIP. General admission includes 8 food and 1 drink ticket, while VIP includes unlimited food tickets and 2 drink tickets. Admission is still free for children 12 years of age and younger. Same day tickets will be available at the door but will likely be more than purchasing them in advance, even with the service fee. I suggest buying ahead.

Cocktail collaboration

This Sunday, May 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., Sedition Brews will be “mixing up some delicious collaboration drinks and you can shop/taste our latest syrups, shrubs, vinegars, elixirs and teas!” at Barber Cellars tasting room, at 112 Washington St.

Marjorie Pier prepares the outdoor tables for diners at Street_Social restaurant in Petaluma on Friday, September 25, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Marjorie Pier prepares the outdoor tables for diners at Street_Social restaurant in Petaluma on Friday, September 25, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Winemakers’ dinner

Street Social will be collaborating with Filomena Wines on Friday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. to offer a four-course wine-paired dinner. Street Social’s food is already great on its own, and is always enhanced by co-owner Marjorie’s wine pairings, but this will be even a step above normal because winemaker Luke Nio will be at the event discussing his Northern California wines and how and why they go with each dish. Tickets will sell fast for this intimate dinner so visit streetsocial.social as soon as you read this if you want a shot at one of the few seats available.

Downtown brewery opens

Crooked Goat Brewery has opened their doors at their newly remodeled location at 110 Howard St., where the old Pangea Promotional Products, and other businesses, were located. The Sebastopol-based brewer has been tight-lipped with information so I must rely on what I am seeing on social media, which are reports that the brewery is open, it’s very nice inside, and that they will have food trucks on hand until the new burger joint opens in the old Cotija location out front…

Big burger news #1

…and that burger joint is: Acme Burger. A sign was recently hung on the old Cotija location (corner of Western and Howard) announcing that Acme Burger is “coming soon” to the neighborhood. First launched in Cotati back in 2019, it has been a local favorite ever since, opening a second location in Santa Rosa in 2021. We have yet to try it, but hear that not only are their burgers great, but they also offer top-notch fish and chips and chicken sandwiches, in addition to local craft brews. If Crooked Goat Brewery, which recently opened just behind Acme, does not offer food, Acme Burger sounds like a great option for anyone visiting the brewery.

The St. Helena Avenue Burger at Superburger in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
The St. Helena Avenue Burger at Superburger in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Big Burger News #2

In sad news, Scowley’s Burgers has been sold and plans to serve their last burger on Sunday, May 19. Owner Robert Gaustad, who has been applauded by many for his community activism, and by Petaluma’s food community for the open and honest way he runs his business, announced recently to social media that he has sold his burger location to another much beloved Sonoma County burger shop – Superburger.

For those that don’t venture outside Petaluma/Penngrove very often, Superburger started near the corner of College Avenue and Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, and now has five locations, including Santa Rosa, as well as one in Windsor and one in Cotati. We used to visit their Penngrove location because we liked their burgers and enjoyed the creativity behind the monthly burger specials. Sadly, their building received fire damage a few years back and they never returned, until now.

The silver lining of Scowley’s closure is two-fold. First, they just won the Petaluma People’s Choice award for best burger in Petaluma. But more importantly, and a testament to both Robert and the owners of Superburger, is that Superburger will retain any of Robert’s employees who would like to stay.

Lynne Gordon Moquete, founder of Petaluma’s Una Vida, posted a sweet reminder to social media the other day, again giving props to Robert Gaustad for all his generosity. “Once again Robert Gaustad comes through! Did you all know that he has donated to ALL of the Una Vida food distributions for at least the past year, if not longer! Thanks! Get to Scowley's Burgers as soon as you can! He’s kind to his employees, generous and thoughtful! And the burgers are delish!”

Robert, we all wish you the best in your future endeavors. Personally, as a local food writer, and native Petaluman, I have always appreciated that you keep Petaluma diners in the loop with whatever is happening with your restaurant, from the trials and tribulations during the construction process to the challenges presented by COVID. You inherently knew that Petalumans take a vested interest in their restaurants. Of course, there is no guaranteed formula to success, but you certainly did all you could, and we appreciate that and will not soon forget it.

Tiki timing

On the “update” front, the tiki bar talked about for so long at the old Tuttle Drug location (132 Keller St.) appears to be reaching the final stages of construction and promises to open soon. Called Kapu Tiki Bar, passersby are reporting that the new spot should be open sometime in August of this year.

A handful of restaurants on Kentucky St in downtown Petaluma have closed since the coronavirus pandemic and the shelter-in-place orders in Sonoma County. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
A handful of restaurants on Kentucky St in downtown Petaluma have closed since the coronavirus pandemic and the shelter-in-place orders in Sonoma County. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

More fishing for fish and chips

For those that have been missing the food (and milkshakes) at Fourth and Sea, they posted to social recently that they are still on the hunt for a new location. “We’re still looking! Some days we’re optimistic because we’re close to a deal but the right one hasn’t come along yet. We’re missing our fish tacos too! Be well!”

Stellar service

In the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook among the roughly dozen rules, there is one that stands out above all else. It states that if one wants to leave a negative review of a restaurant, one must first speak to, not just leave a voicemail for, the owner. The reason for this is that 99% of the time you have a problem with service or food at a Petaluma restaurant, the owner wants to know about it and will fix it. For this reason, the page very rarely sees negative posts.

Heather Holliday brings us the first example of great Petaluma customer service when she reached out to the manager of Pub Republic to address an issue she was having with one of her favorite dishes. “I’m obsessed with the Roasted Beet and Warm Goat Cheese salad at Pub Republic. When I say obsessed, I mean like wake up at 4:30 a.m. thinking about it, obsessed. The past three times I’ve ordered it though, something was missing, first the almonds, then the dressing, and this time the goat cheese. The first two times I had ordered through PFT and of course they managed to fix everything because, well, we all know that Petaluma Food Taxi is amazing but this last time I ordered directly for pick up. After calling about the missing cheese (which is one of the main reasons this salad is beyond delicious) I was put on hold for a bit of time to speak to a manager so I gave up. Yesterday, the manager called me back, let me know that they were refunding me the price of the salad and said that she hoped I’d be back. It was a whole day later and she still made it right. That type of accountability paired with customer service is awesome. And yes, I’ll be back for that salad, not only because I am addicted, but because I felt like I was valued as a customer. And that is customer service. So, if ya haven’t tried that salad, and if you like beets it’s a must!”

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions/comments.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette