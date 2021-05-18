Ribs for Kids continues despite pandemic
This year’s Ribs for Kids fundraiser was a bit different than those I have judged in the past but was a great reminder of how charitable organizations, such as host Petaluma Active 20-30 Club, can and will roll with the punches still be doled out by the pandemic.
The Petaluma Active 20-30 Club is a group of “youngsters” between the ages of 20 and 39 who encourage and support friendship, networking and leadership skills through charitable work in the community. They host fundraisers to help less-advantaged children prepare for each new school year with their Children’s Shopping Spree each summer. The psychological benefit of starting with brand new clothes, a backpack and a haircuts is often forgotten by those of us no longer in school, but can make a huge difference our local kids.
Ribs for Kids was started in 2015 with exactly this cause in mind and has been growing ever since, until the pandemic canceled the tasty event last year. This year the club was able to put together a small, take-home event. With only nine teams competing, it was a bit different than others years, but remained chock full of charitable giving, from the donors to the sponsors.
Judging
I have volunteered my services to help judge Ribs for Kids every year since its inception. I certainly missed being shoulder to shoulder with my fellow judges this year, but picked up my ribs and judged them from home to do my part. Other judges this year included local food legend Laurie Figone (TV personality and World Dessert Champion), Jacob Dunn, Ken Quinto and Rick Foote.
Laurie and I have judged a lot of food competitions together, so it was nice to see her as we passed each other in the parking lot during our judges’ pick-up. I was especially sad to have missed getting to judge with Rick Foote for his first time as he is a barbecue pro in his own right. Rick co-owns War Wagon BBQ, a local caterer and first got involved with Ribs for Kids in 2019. Rick wanted to compete this year, but his rig was in Southern California so instead, he helped make extra sides and did some rib judging.
In 2019, War Wagon BBQ had just launched, mostly serving from their impressive custom-built barbecue trailer in the north parking lot of Maselli & Sons’ hardware as they started to build their catering business. They had planned to participate in the Ribs for Kids event that year but missed it due to a family emergency. Even though they had nothing to make up for, War Wagon BBQ held a special Father’s Day fundraiser and donating all the proceeds, which amounted to $600, to Ribs for Kids.
Due to that positive experience and the contact he and his crew had with the Petaluma Active 20-30 Club, Rick’s daughter Vanessa Maselli ended up joining the club and has been a valuable member ever since.
“Even with a brand-new baby, Vanessa still gets in there and gets stuff done,” said past 20-30 Club president Matthew Larrabure. “She is one of those people we can put on a task or be in charge of something and trust it will get done and, if an issue arises, she can figure it out and make it work.”
Back to the judging, the 20-30 Club even figured out a way for “guests” to participate in this year’s judging by offering “People’s Choice” award judging through a QR code printed on the receipt. Everyone could vote for their favorites online, from the comfort of their own home, while enjoying some great barbecue.
Sides dishes are always interesting to judge because they run a wider range of flavors than the ribs themselves but are always an added bonus to any barbecue competition, both for judging and for pure dining pleasure. This year’s selections included several chilis, a mac and cheese and a cornbread concoction. All were great and went well with the barbecued ribs, which is one of the main judging criteria for sides.
How to become a BBQ judge
For those who are wondering how you can get into food judging without being a food writer, the Kansas City Barbeque Society is a great place to start. They are the main barbecue competition governing body and offer half-day judging classes. Once certified, you can travel the world judging competitions, on your own dime, of course. Whenever we travel, we always check their website for competitions and often squeeze in some judging while on the road. It is a great way to meet local, while tasting some finer-linking good barbecue (do note: finger-licking is actually not allowed while judging). And although the Ribs for Kids competition is not a sanctioned KCBS event, being a certified judge certainly helps one prepare and understand some of the intricacies of food judging.
