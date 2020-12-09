Performing during COVID a risky business

The strategy was risky.

To weather the epidemic, the Santa Rosa Symphony would produce a “Home Series” of three full-scale concerts to be aired online — for free. Supplemented by additional performances for subscribers, the concerts would keep players playing and listeners listening. And by being free, the series might reach a broad audience of potentially new supporters of classical music.

The plan is working.

Combined, the first two concerts, which aired on Oct. 11 and Nov. 15, were viewed by an estimated six thousand people, according to music director Francesco Lecce-Chong. The last concert will be aired Sunday, Dec. 13, on Youtube.

For Jeanette Isenberg, a violinist in the symphony, the experience of playing the works of Beethoven and other composers while maintaining Covid-safe conditions has been unforgettable. The long-time Petaluma resident plays second violin and performed in the Nov. 15 concert.

Normally, the symphony’s violin section includes fourteen first violins — the “high” voice of the violins — and twelve second violins, the low voice. For the Home Series, the symphony followed union rules for reducing the size of the roughly 70-member orchestra to a chamber size of 30 musicians, including six first violins and four seconds.

“We musicians all had challenges,” Isenberg said, citing the need for orchestral musicians to see and hear each other during rehearsals and performance. For example, under normal circumstances players turn the pages of the score for each other. How do you do that from six feet?

Instead of the usual four or five rehearsals, there were only three for each concert. During performance there was the disconcerting absence of a live audience, what Isenberg calls “another member of the orchestra.”

The pandemic has also altered the symphony’s large and busy outreach to schools. It is recognized as one of the best music education programs in California, serving nearly 30,000 youths annually. Normally, Isenberg and other members perform school concerts and encourage children to pursue music.

Covid has also impacted the social life of Isenberg and her colleagues. She explained that while performance is collaborative, professional musicians have to practice alone constantly. They value their time together, both when working and when socializing.

“We’re herd antelopes. We like to hang together,” Isenberg said. “The music industry is in tatters because of Covid,” she continued with a laugh. “Life as a professional musician is heavy lifting under any circumstances, so this epidemic has turned our lives upside down.”

Isenberg has been affiliated with the Santa Rosa Symphony for over 20 years, making her one of the veterans of the symphony. She was born and raised in Merced in a musical family.

“Both sides of my family are musical,” she said. “I can’t remember a time when live music was not played in our house.”

Her mother played piano and organ. Her maternal grandmother taught her piano starting at age four.

“My great-aunt Marian was a violinist,” Isenberg said. “I chose to play the violin when I was eight.”

Her first music lessons were in the public schools of Merced. In high school she played clarinet and sax. In college she was briefly drawn to the study of German and Spanish. When she fell off her bike, broke her hand and was temporarily unable to play music, however, she realized that music was her calling. After graduating, she moved to San Francisco, age 21, and started auditioning for work, beginning a freelance life that has continued ever since.

Early on, a friend advised her to become a “strolling violinist,” with a selection of tunes ready to play. She took the advice and for several years she worked in hotels and other corporate settings.

“I learned how important the audience is,” she said, a lesson for which she is grateful. She has worked in orchestras, ballet, theater, and provided music for corporate and private events.

Her main music teacher in life, she allows, has been “on the job, where many people have helped me — a fortune in people, including musicians who were ahead of me and looked back to help me.”

Isenberg serves as a delegate of the American Federation of Musicians, the musicians union, to the North Bay Labor Council. She credits the union with helping orchestras like Santa Rosa’s “figure out how to survive.”

The musician has two violins, an Italian one she got in college and the one she performs with.

“It’s a very special violin, unlike any you’ve ever seen,” she said. “It was made in Petaluma by Anthony Lane, a nationally known violin maker who happens to be my neighbor. I call him my violin whisperer.”

Lane made the instrument in 2007. It spent time in a museum at Oberlin University before being purchased by Isenberg.

“It’s really fun to introduce kids to a violin that was born in Petaluma,” she said, referring to her work in Petaluma schools.

Isenberg feels that Covid has altered our reality in ways we may not yet understand but that are probably permanent.

“Big events like this — things never go back quite to where they were,” she said.

At home, Isenberg is fortunate to have a husband who plays piano and can accompany her whenever the spirit moves them. Once the pandemic is over, her plans include a visit to Germany to visit relatives, as well as a trip to Egypt with friends.