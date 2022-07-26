Rivertown Hoops announced for September

When the City of Petaluma eliminated the sales of Fourth of July fireworks in 2019, local nonprofits took a hit. Many of them have depended heavily on the annual revenue to cover their budgets, and no obvious replacement seemed likely. In recognition of this hardship, Petaluma People Services Center was asked to develop a creative alternative that could bring in some of those funds — and perhaps even more — lost when local fireworks were banned.

This week, PPSC announced a new event called Petaluma Hoops, a large streetball tournament modeled on Spokane, Washington’s annual HoopFest, which draws 6,000 teams and 225,000 visitors annually, with a team of around 3,000 volunteers.

“We don’t expect to get that big right away,” allows Elece Hempel, Executive Director of PPSC, “But we do expect Rivertown Hoops to become the premier streetball tournament in Northern California.” Streetball is a more informal version of basketball, generally played outdoors and showcasing the skills and flashy tricks of the players. The first Rivertown Hoops event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Petaluma Junior High School, and will focus on three-on-three match-ups, with the first team to score 20 points in 25 minutes or less declared the winner. Hempel estimates that at least 88 teams will compete this year. All Petaluma nonprofits who participate in the tournament by supplying volunteers will receive a portion of the profits.

To help promote the event, graphic artist Steve Rustad has created an appropriately Petaluma-centric logo. To learn more about attending, participating as a volunteer or registering a team, visit petalumapeople.org/rivertown-hoops-2022.