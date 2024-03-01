Rivertown Review: ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Amber-Rose Reed

From its very first moments, “Anatomy of a Fall” is engrossing, compelling and occasionally frustrating. The film centers on Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller), a writer whose husband dies in the titular fall. Is it an accident? Suicide? Or murder? When the evidence points to the latter, Sandra is put on trial, with their son Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner), who discovered the body, as the only possible witness of what happened that day.

For a film centered on a questionable fall, so much of it is controlled, deliberate, precise. Director Justine Triet masterfully guides us through the film, controlling not only what we see and hear, but when and how. Are our brief views of various moments simply memories? Flashes of imagination? The filmmaker giving hint to what truly happened?

At times, the camera work feels very much like a documentary, but even works that claim objectivity have a certain subjectivity to them, a point of view. “Anatomy of a Fall” is all about subjectivity and point of view. There is no reliable narrator here, not even our own eyes, as we’re transported into and out of moments, non-linear blips in a very linear story.

And yet, the storytelling is so controlled, so deliberate, that it feels as though the answer is there, if only the viewer looks hard enough, or reframes their own point of view. In the opening scene of the film, a student interviewing Sandra says that the blur between truth and fiction “makes us want to figure out which is which.” And sometimes we just can’t, not when looking at those around us and often not even when looking at ourselves. Our worlds are wrapped up in language that must not only be translated from, say, French to English, but also must be translated from one person to another, censored to not harm a murder case or an adolescent boy, or used to confess the chaos inside ourselves that sounds ridiculous when rendered into words—self-pitying, or self-justifying, or even pathetic in the most literal of senses.

“Anatomy of a Fall” is truly great, with captivating performances and excellent cinematography and editing. Absolutely worth a watch, and one of my favorites among this year’s Oscar nominees.