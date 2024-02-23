‘Madame Web’

Amber-Rose Reed

Hot take — I really liked “Madame Web.”

I, like so many, have felt the lassitude of seeing yet another superhero leap across the screen into danger in a one-minute trailer that gives away all of the best parts of the movie, not to mention the 90-140 minutes of the movies themselves, or even the eight to nine hours of the spin-off television shows so readily made available on Disney+. The last two superhero films I saw, I enjoyed, but I skipped perhaps double that number.

And dear reader, I used to go to all of them.

So when I found myself — dare I say — excited by the idea of “Madame Web,” I did not let myself be swayed by the low Rotten Tomatoes score.

And I’m glad! Because it was fun.

“Madame Web” is the story of Cassie Webb (Dakota Johnson), a New York paramedic in 2003 who eschews most serious emotional ties and is deeply uncomfortable with personal connection. After a near-death experience, she begins having strange blips in time and odd visions, leading her to the fateful moment where she saves the lives of three teen girls who are being hunted by a mysterious figure from her own past.

Cassie is an awkward delight who escapes the “adorkable” trope by virtue of her good-natured cynicism.

“You saved her and then were awkward about it!” Julia (Sydney Sweeney) says to Cassie. That sums her up ‒ a woman with a strong moral core and instincts toward heroism who wants zero part of human connection.

“That sounds like me,” she replies. I loved her.

Is Madame Web going to win awards? No. Would I get into a debate over whether it’s hugely culturally relevant and exceeds, perhaps transforms, its genre? Absolutely not. But it was fun, and unusual in that it showcased four women/girls without really pushing the “strong female character” angle. There was no speech about how hard it is to be a woman ‒ which it often is, and, like “She-Hulk” and America Ferrera in “Barbie,” I’m angry all the time about it. The lead characters are all flawed and completely unprepared for what is coming at them. None of them want the connections they are being forced into by circumstance, but the camaraderie built over the course of the movie feels natural and real, and I so enjoyed it.

Having said all that, I’m not unaware of the flaws of the movie.

It’s strangely paced, has moments that wink and nod to the audience about the Spiderverse a little too pointedly while also not being able to say certain things for contractual reasons (a weird combo), and I strongly side-eye some of the filmmakers’ credulity-straining choices. Its last minutes are also very heavy-handed and saccharine.

And yet. I actually really liked it. Go figure.