Rivertown Review: Oscar-nominated film is ‘Downright gorgeous’ and ‘charming as heck’

‘Nimona’

Netflix

Katie WIgglesworth

Once again, I am kicking myself for sleeping on a movie that would have easily made my “best” list of 2023, had I seen it earlier.

Ballister (voiced by Riz Ahmed) is about to be the first knight of “The Kingdom” to come from a non-noble bloodline, something unchallenged for generation. In the middle of his knighting ceremony the Queen is killed with Ballister’s own sword, instantly poisoning public perception and forcing him into hiding. Confused and isolated from the people he trusts most, Ballister finds an unlikely ally in the violently vibrant Nimona (Chloe Grace Moretz), a mysterious pink-haired teen who asserts herself as Bal’s evil sidekick and vows to help him seek his vengeance. Refusing to accept the villainous role he’s been framed for, the pair set out to uncover the truth behind the nefarious plot, along the way excavating deep wounds and mis-truths in the fabric of “The Kingdom” itself.

Based on the bestselling graphic novel by ND Stevenson, Netflix's “Nimona” is an enchanting science-fantasy set in a high-walled metropolis, a medieval land of knights decked in fairytale trappings and imbued with the futuristic aesthetics of cyber-punk.

The animation exudes almost as much personality as its protagonists. The story and its themes are carefully woven into every aspect of the art direction. The lush design, stylized cell shading, and expert handling of lighting give “Nimona” this evocative story-book midpoint between 3D and 2D animation ‒ and it’s downright gorgeous.

Moretz and Ahmed are casting perfection in their roles. Individually, they’re both delivering wonderful, deeply nuanced performances that stand solidly on their own, but together they conjure an infectious chemistry that couples brilliantly with the intricate visual storytelling of the animation itself.

I’m smitten. If you still haven't seen “Nimona” ‒ one of the five nominees this year for Best Animated Feature Film ‒ I highly recommend you check it out as soon as possible. Charming as heck and utterly beautiful, this is a must watch for all ages.