‘Fear’

Alexa Chipman

Alexa Chipman

The unintentionally hilarious horror flick “Fear” relies entirely on hackneyed tropes, from victims yanked by their ankles into dark cellars to eerie sounds of children laughing. Writer and director Deon Taylor adds a seasoning of originality by emphasizing COVID-19 paranoia and fear of another outbreak, but it’s not enough to make up for what’s predictable and overused.

A group of friends has rented Strawberry Lodge for a relaxing weekend. When a manipulated news report scares them into thinking it is unsafe to leave due to an airborne strain, the once close-knit community begins to fracture.

What if that cough isn’t just allergies? Are hallucinations a symptom? Why do people keep mysteriously dying?

Jessica Allain (Meg), Tip “T.I.” Harris (Lou) and Ruby Modine (Serena) do their utmost with a mediocre script, acting their hearts out, but Joseph Sikora (Rom) phones it in, at best. The result is a scattered, incohesive range of performances.

The mythology behind the story is a complete disaster — is it about a portal for evil, indigenous witches rightfully out for vengeance, or a religious figure like the Angel of Death? Apparently nobody could decide, so it was all thrown in, hoping something would stick and be frightening (it isn’t).

I might have recommended this as an entertaining option for staging a “Mystery Science Theater 3000” style viewing party (comedically riffing on terrible films) except for the choice of villains.

Using stereotypical depictions of brujería practices as “dark” and “evil” (a result of lingering colonialist superstitions), the witches who haunt Strawberry Lodge have no nuance in their representation. Any practice other than strictly mainstream Christianity is demonized in “Fear.”

This was an intriguing concept that needed further revisions and streamlining before being put onto film. Don’t waste your time with it, unless you plan to rent “Fear” from the comfort of home, ready to throw popcorn at the screen.

