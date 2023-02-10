‘Knock at the Cabin’

In Theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

Some movies lean heavily into the plot, engaging the viewers with constant twists and turns. Some movies are more about the characters and themes, some more about atmosphere. I’m not sure what “Knock at the Cabin” is leaning into, other than being thoroughly baffling.

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin,” based on the book “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul G. Tremblay (“The Pallbearer’s Club“) is the story of a family who find their vacation interrupted by the arrival of four strangers, bearing weapons and tidings of the imminent apocalypse. What follows is an hour or so of questioning whether or not said tidings are real or merely the product of a shared delusion.

Some positives: the acting is good all around. The film has a small cast and all of them are engaging. Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn are the standouts for me as three of the four intruders (Rupert Grint, aka Ron Weasely, is the fourth), plus Kristen Cui as the precocious and adorable Wen, the adopted daughter of Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge). The tension throughout is strong, and though I don’t think Shyamalan used the structure he set up to its fullest, it does really help illustrate the relationships between the family for the viewer, and helps heighten the emotional response that the good acting has already begun to draw.

The rest of it is sort of a mess.

The question I’m left with, after all of it, is ... why? What was this film trying to say? Saccharine lessons of the saving power of love and sacrifice aside, the actual message of the film seems alarming in our age of violent extremists radicalized online. Thinking through the themes is not just for eighth grade book reports.

I always find Shyamalan’s films engaging enough. I generally go see them, despite knowing I will be disappointed. I suppose that says something about him as a filmmaker. But should you see this movie? I guess that depends on if you want to be moderately entertained and then slightly baffled.

If so, go for it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wiBHEACNHs

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0wiBHEACNHs">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘RRR’

In Theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

“RRR” is one of the wildest movies I’ve ever experienced.

Despite clocking in at just over three hours, there is never a dull moment in this excellently-paced genre-blending epic. It’s one of those rare movies that is as long as it needs to be, bursting with interesting characters, incredible action sequences, and an amazing musical score that I am already listening to on loop.

I can’t stress enough that you shouldn’t be turned off by the run time, although I recommend taking an intermission or two which should be easy enough to navigate since “RRR” is currently available on Netflix, though curiously not the version in its original language (Telugu), which is unfortunately proving very difficult to track down.

Set in the 1920s in India during the British Raj, “RRR” is a historical fiction re-imagining of two incredible revolutionary heroes (superbly acted by N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan) becoming friends. I’ve been replaying moments of it in my head for days, thinking about how sad I am that I’ll never be able to experience it for the first time again. It was suggested to me that I not know much at all going into my first viewing, and I’m passing that suggestion along.

“RRR” goes a lot of places, including some very emotionally effecting, heavier hitting themes. I cried. And laughed. Frankly, I made ungodly sounds of joy and distress at increasingly louder volumes throughout. By the end, I was exhausted and filled with an overwhelming sense of satisfaction and delight.

“RRR” is a weird, intense, bonkers ride. It’s so good. While it did get an Academy Award nomination for “best song” (something it absolutely deserves to win for) it wasn’t nominated for anything else and that’s a huge oversight. The cinematography and editing are a stunning combination, the acting is amazing, and director S.S. Rajamouli does a phenomenal job navigating the massive entity that is this movie.

I can’t recommend “RRR” enough. I absolutely loved it, and you should definitely watch is as soon as you can.