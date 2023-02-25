‘The Fabelmans’

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

Directed by prolific filmmaker Steven Spielberg and co-written with his frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans,” nominated for several Academy awards including Best Film and Best Director, is an incredible movie.

Though the titular family is fictional, they - and their experiences - are heavily inspired by Spielberg's real family. Leaving himself a little room for creative alteration, Spielberg weaves a version of himself through Sammy, a young boy growing up in post WWII America who falls head over heels for filmmaking. With a lot of familiar facts and a little fiction, “The Fabelmans” is a soft, staggering reflection on the crossroads where art and family intersect.

It’s wonderful.

As much a contemplation of what it means to make art as it is an exploration of how and why artists are made. “The Fablemans” follows the family through the transformative years of Sammy’s life. From his first time seeing a movie in a theater in New Jersey in 1952 - it was Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Greatest Show on Earth” and it terrified him - to the end of his first year of college in California in 1965, we see how the years, cultural impacts and shifting family dynamics mold Sammy's creative vision and his relationship with the world around him.

The cast is amazing.

Newcomer Gabriel Labelle is a delight as Sammy, carrying the bulk of the movie with affecting performances that match those of his senior costars. Judd Hirsch, who has a relatively small role in the middle of movie, delivers a fabulous and attention-commanding performance. Paul Dano and Michelle Williams are incredible as the Fabelman parents, Burt and Mitzi, and the movie is as much about their growth as it is about Sammy's.

Burt is a rising star in the growing field of computer engineering, a passionate technician who is softspoken in many ways but sparkling with excitement and enthusiasm. Mitzi is a former concert pianist whose free-spirited nature inspires her children to acts of great imagination, as well as constantly encouraging alternative means of expression. Both parents' passions, though superficially dissimilar, are key to Sammy's burgeoning talent for film-making, using the medium to safely explore and process things that feel insurmountable or trapped on a loop in his head.

Through movies, Sammy is better able to understand and process his life. It’s a way for him to communicate, to be seen, to express himself in a manner that feels more natural and intuitive.

After all, isn’t that one of the things that makes watching movies so universally fulfilling? When you boil it down, we’re all taking a little time to listen to a story someone wants us to understand, to take in something in the way they feel most authentic.

Engaging, expressive, and a must watch, “The Fabelmans” feels like the ultimate extension of that creative catharsis for Spielberg, as we watch his fictional younger self experience the formative relationships and experiences that changed how he perceived with the world, and how film changed the way he interacted with it.

'Triangle of Sadness'

Alexa Chipman

Alexa Chipman

Relying on shock value rather than a captivating story, “Triangle of Sadness” is almost condescending to viewers. It took incredible self-control for me not to start scrolling through Instagram while watching the film, which continuously prances around going “Look at me, I’m being artsy.”

There is no particular story, other than vaguely following the uncomfortably toxic relationship between Yaya (Charlbi Dean) and Carl (Harris Dickinson), social media influencers who go for a cruise with filthy rich billionaires on a super-yacht cruise. After enduring the couple’s dragged out passive-aggressive fights over things like a restaurant bill and a packet of pretzels, I began praying for the end credits to arrive.

Woody Harrelson as the yacht captain is a tiny splash of refreshing Champagne that briefly livens up the story. His drunken quote-off with Russian oligarch Dimitry (Zlatko Burić) would have been entertaining, had it not been surrounded by passengers projectile vomiting to the point I where closed my eyes rather than having to watch it.

“Triangle of Sadness,” inexplicably, won the Palme d'Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and is nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The only award I would have nominated this for is sound design, which is rich and textural, from tiny flies buzzing to waves sloshing against the boat’s hull during a storm.

Director and writer Ruben Östlund (“Force Majeure”) was trying to pack too many ideas into a rather shaky structure. Vignettes explore the artificiality of gender roles, social hierarchy, influencer culture and politics, without saying anything new. As a result -despite taking its characters through storms, pirate attacks and being shipwrecked on a remote island - the film becomes exceedingly dull about 15 minutes in and does not regain any momentum until the final scene.

It was almost worth enduring the previous two hours to arrive at the powerful ending freeze frame. On those last few minutes, Dolly De Leon takes the screen by storm as Abigail, a cleaning woman-turned-island survivalist.

For anyone who has seen “Triangle of Sadness” — I believe that Abigail finishes what she started in that moment.

I love how the director left us with a dramatically open-ended question, and I will look back on the experience with a smile because of it, despite my reservations about the film overall.

