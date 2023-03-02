‘Cocaine Bear’

Anderson Templeton

Once upon a time in 1985, a cop-turned-cocaine smuggler, on the run from the feds, threw several hundreds pounds of cocaine out of his malfunctioning airplane, strapped the rest to himself, then parachuted to his death. A few months later in the Chattahoochee National Forest, a dead American Black Bear was discovered along with 40 empty containers of cocaine and its belly packed to the brim.

"Cocaine Bear" is this story.

Well, a very fictionalized, basically over-the-top fan-fiction version of the story, presented as an ‘80s cheese-gore comedy. That's right people, we're talking flying limbs and splattered gore, rock music needle-drops, jump-out-and-maul-someone's-face moments, and lots of laughs in between – and I am all here for it.

The most surprising aspect of "Cocaine Bear" is that it's directed by actress Elizabeth Banks (“Pitch Perfect 2,” “Charlie’s Angels”). Evidently she is a huge horror fan and felt so sympathetic towards the original, coke-discovering, ultimately overdosed bear that she wanted to give it its own revenge story against humanity.

Lo and behold, "Cocaine Bear!"

Honestly, this film feels more like Seth Rogan's "Pineapple Express" than a typical animal horror movie. I normally am not a fan of realistic slasher flicks and "torture porn," mostly because I do not enjoy watching people suffer. However, the actors of "Cocaine Bear" are clearly enjoying themselves so much that it's hard not to have fun right along with them.

Also, disappointingly there is not as much action and bear attacks as I thought there would be. The moments of action/violence are spread out pretty evenly throughout the film, making it more palatable but also disappointing for those who want non-stop excitement and bear shenanigans. It does take a while for the fun to really begin, as we wait for human characters to be established and all converge on the mountain with the missing cocaine.

The plot is pretty light, basically following the separate groups of people who all have a reason to be on the appropriately foreboding Blood Mountain, from kids ditching school, the drug dealers trying to recover the missing coke, a detective looking for the drug dealers, park rangers doing their rounds, juvenile delinquents hoping to rob folks, and a mom looking for her kid.

We know that at some point all of these characters will encounter the coked out bear. The question is when, how, and who survives.

"Cocaine Bear" really is a blast, if this is the kind of movie you're into, despite its slight start-and-stop pacing issue, and will be an even better experience if you're with friends in a place where audible cheering, gasping and groaning is acceptable.

‘We Have a Ghost’

Alexa Chipman

“We Have a Ghost” parodies the haunted house genre in a charming, affectionate manner, becoming a satisfying paranormal story of its own.

At the start of this new Netflix charmer from director Christopher Landon (“Happy Death Day 2U”), an all-too-eager Realtor practically sprints off the property in her haste to avoid the terrifying ghost haunting the house she’s trying to unload, but the family moving in has worse problems to deal with than a mere specter — teenagers.

Emo musician Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) has had enough of his father and pushes back at every opportunity. His older brother Fulton (Niles Fitch) is at that awkward stage where he yearns to fit in and is willing to do anything to achieve it.

If only there was something in the crumbling Victorian that could bring them together.

When Kevin miserably finds his way into the attic, singing softly to himself, he draws out the mysterious haunt. If you were expecting a withered vintage lady holding a candelabra, that’s not this film. Instead, we encounter 1960s bowling enthusiast Earnest (David Harbour “Stranger Things”). The resulting adventure shows Kevin’s unflagging heart of gold underneath all the sarcasm, as he discovers Earnest’s secrets and rekindles his family’s love for each other.

If that sounds rather sentimental, it is, but in a genuinely beautiful way that had me reaching for Kleenex by the end.

Anthony Mackie, otherwise known as Captain America, portrays the father in a riveting performance. He leans into the humor at first, but gives a brilliant monologue on what it means to be a parent that would have earned a standing ovation had it been live theater.

He is not the only performer I was excited about, because comedian Tig Notaro arrives as Dr. Leslie Monroe, the mustache-twirling villain hoping to lock Earnest up for the C.I.A. to study.