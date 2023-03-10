‘Sharper’

AppleTV

Amber-Rose Reed

“Sharper” is a clever, stylish caper that keeps asking the question, “Who is conning whom?” and holds the viewer’s engagement with an interesting structure and excellent acting.

The movie opens with Tom (Justice Smith), a bookstore manager (hey, like me, though he owns his shop), who meets the girl of his dreams one evening in his store. Sandra (Briana Middleton) is lovely and sophisticated and a little haunted by a brother whose money troubles Tom decides he can solve. If she sounds too good to be true, it’s because she is.

Tom is taken for upwards of $300,000 dollars.

And then the perspective shifts.

The film follows each character’s point of view through their part of the story, and with each piece the viewer’s understanding of who is conning whom and who is using whom - and who’s really telling the truth - shifts. The structure may have been my favorite part of the movie, which says a lot, since this movie also features Sebastian Stan, who is wonderful in it and whom I greatly love.

The acting as a whole is strong throughout. Briana Middleton and Justice Smith are the heart of the film, while Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore provide its edge. Plus, there’s John Lithgow. The cast has strong chemistry, making each turn to a new perspective as interesting as the ones before.

In addition to the point-of-view structure, director Benjamin Caron also plays with light and shadow and framing in a way that draws the eye, holds attention, but also always keeps the characters a little bit at a remove, keeping the viewer guessing in a way that doesn’t feel like cheating. The lack of interiority does mean that the internal transformation some characters go through is completely un-showcased, which works for the genre but left me feeling slightly unsatisfied, especially in the case of Tom, whose mental health is mentioned multiple times but is never truly dealt with on a character level.

“Sharper” is smart and tense without ever truly bringing pulse-pounding action, and cerebral enough to make it interesting. A fun one to watch for sure

‘Alice, Darling’

Streaming

Katie Wigglesworth

The trailer of “Alice, Darling.” may lead audiences to expect a more conventional thriller, one peppered with slices of melodrama and morbid mysteries to unravel. While undeniably tense, what debut-director Mary Nighy actually delivers is a solid, disquieting and grounded portrait of the insidious malignancy and scope of psychological abuse.

Alice (Anna Kendrick) knows on some level that her relationship with Simon, her long-term boyfriend, is unhealthy. Simon is omnipresent in Alice's life. His constant calls and texts permeate any time she spends out of his sight. He's in her physical space whenever possible, voicing his thoughts on everything she does from what she eats to her sexual tendencies to an obvious disdain for her friends. He's with her, in her head, even when he's nowhere to be seen, the echoes of his persistent guilting - and seemingly infinite disappointment - looping through her mind wherever she goes. Her anxiety and dread is palpable in every interaction she has, not only with him, but with her understandably frustrated friends.

Everything Alice thinks and does comes through the filter of “what would Simon say?” His control of her, and her fear of displeasing him, is all consuming. It's only because of a lie that Alice is able to go on a week-long birthday trip in the woods with her two closest friends. Alice, Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku) and Tess (Tiio Horn) have been best friends for a very long time, but as Alice's relationship with Simon has grown more intense, her behavior towards her friends has become more turbulent and antagonistic.

For anyone whose ever been touched by any flavor of abusive relationship, it's a painful and uncomfortably familiar dynamic to witness. Kendrick's emotional volatility and quiet self-destruction is raw, grounded and complexly layered.

It's my favorite performance from Kendrick to date.

Alice lashes out and distances herself as a survival mechanic and as tensions escalate and the carefully maintained web of Simon's manipulation comes to light, Sophie and Tess realize their friend is in desperate need of help. It's the dynamic of these three women, and their earnest efforts to connect, where Nighy's strength as a director shines, despite Sophie and Tess feeling a little more underdeveloped as individual characters.

While the climax of the movie may feel underwhelming to viewers expecting a more cinematic resolution, the ending felt earned and fitting to me. In fact, the penultimate sequence involving the three women and Simon is enthralling. The acting, directing, and staging is utterly breathtaking, relying primarily on the phenomenal nonverbal acting of Kendrick, Mosaku and Horn to carry the emotional weight of the scene, which they manage beautifully.

Subtle, thoughtfully constructed and disconcerting, “Alice, Darling” is not your typical psychological thriller. Nighy delivers a solid, tense, gripping first film, one that never strays into sensationalism or caricature. By no means a slow burn, “Alice, Darling” is powerful, poignant and a must watch.