Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

If "Jurassic Park" and "The Last of Us" had a weird hybrid child, it would definitely be "65," the new Adam Driver film to hit cinemas last weekend.

Though written and directed by the promising filmmaking duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (the co-writers of "A Quiet Place"), their script sadly did not achieve the perfection that "A Quiet Place" did, though it is an interesting concept.

Sixty-five million years in the past, there were highly advanced civilizations able to travel across solar systems, basically “Star Wars.” One guy, Adam Driver, is a middle class pilot for hire who has a very ill daughter. If he takes this two-year mission, he’ll make enough money to afford treatment to cure her.

Surprise! Something else that happened 65 million years ago was a certain astrological event that somewhat involved a giant meteor and a planet called Earth.

Long story short, the pilot hits some trouble (more like trouble hits him, or his ship, anyway) and he crash-lands on Earth, where he finds himself surrounded by dinosaurs and other prehistoric terrors that make me very grateful to be alive in 2023. The only other survivor is a little girl (who claims to be 9 but is obviously 12-13 years old).

Remembering his daughter, Driver’s survival instincts kick in and he does whatever he can to protect the kid and find a way off the planet before the dino-killing meteor shenanigans begin.

Unfortunately, I feel that audiences are misled by the trailer into thinking this is an exciting “Jurassic Park”-esque romp. However, the tone is drastically different, feeling more like a dral, somber drama than a super-fun dinosaur adventure. The focus is more about our pilot, as he navigates his inner journey as a father who is stuck with protecting his not-daughter, and is constantly reminded of why he has to get back home.

As much as the writers tried to convey a full-on emotional arc, combined with some satisfying moments of dinosaur action, they didn't quite hit the mark. "65" does have some fantastic bits of action, most of which have already been spoiled in the trailer - and it features Oscar-level commitment by Adam Driver - but overall, the movie is only almost satisfying and not quite there.