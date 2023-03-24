‘Scream 6’

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

After “Scream” 2022 (which is really “Scream 5”) left me unsatisfied, to say the least, I was fairly apprehensive when another sequel was announced and promptly shoved into the production pipeline not long after. A little over a year later, and I'm still baffled by how “Scream 5” managed to be so underwhelming, considering it was helmed by the same directors - and several of the same producers - behind one of my favorite horror/comedy releases to date, 2019s “Ready or Not.”

Thankfully, the sixth “Scream” is miles better than the one that came before. I may even go so far as to say of the six movies released so far, this latest installment sits pretty comfortably in the top three.

Roughly a year after the events of the last movie, sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter have made the move from their blood-soaked home in California to the bustling streets of New York City. Joined by fellow survivors Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, the “Core Four” from Woodsboro are doing the best they can to soldier on with their lives.

Unfortunately, Sam has become the target of public scorn after a conspiracy theory - that she was the true mastermind of the serial slashings in Woodsboro - gains popularity nationwide. It’s a perception that gets even more poisonous when a new Ghostface crops up, targeting anyone connected to the Carpenter sisters in particularly brutal fashion.

Honestly, I liked it a lot.

Most of the things that bothered me about “Scream 5” (the lazy plotting, the weak script, the anemically developed characters) are noticeably improved upon in “Scream 6.” Overall, the characters are better fleshed out and less one-dimensional, the slasher sequences are particularly tense and well-conceived, and the cast is solid and well directed.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are truly excellent as Sam and Tara, respectively. The relationship between the sisters - by far one of the better elements to come out of “Scream 5” - is the centerpiece of “Scream 6,” giving their dynamic the space and attention it needed to flourish. Sam's character, on the whole, is much better fleshed out, and Barrera's enigmatic performance no longer feels weighed down by the weak writing that plagued the characterization of Sam in “Scream 5.” Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding are lovely and memorable as the returning Meeks-Martin twins, though writing-wise both characters are still not as fleshed-out as they could be.

The Ghostface reveal is pretty par for the course as far as “Scream” sequels go, in my opinion. It's a little out there, and I picked up the clues pretty easily, but the over-the-top energy and borderline-camp tone of the finale had me firmly on board. While Neve Campbell does not return as the iconic Sidney Prescott (due to a contract dispute), Courtney Cox does return as Gale Weathers, and has a particularly epic fight sequence that felt long-overdue. She isn't the only legacy character returning, however. “Scream 4” survivor Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) is a much-appreciated addition to the cast, though it would have been nice if she'd been given a bit more to do.

I'm hopeful her inclusion heralds more Agent Kirby in the future.

On the whole, I enjoyed “Scream 6” significantly more than “Scream 5,” which had several good ideas that struggled from a lack of depth and poor scripting. Something behind-the-scenes clearly came together here because “Scream 6” is tighter, better and (by far) one of the more interesting chapters in the “Scream” franchise. As good and fun as “6” is, though, there's still something about it that makes me think the creative team is holding themselves back. Or maybe they're building up to something.

Either way, I'm curious to see what “Scream 7” has in store for the survivors of Ghostface's New York romp.

And hey, if along the way, someone wanted to revisit the Brandon James/Lakewood 5 story from the “Scream” MTV series, that would be a pretty wild tag-team with the Woodsboro Core Four.

Just saying.

'Boston Strangler'

Hulu

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

“Boston Strangler” is a stylish true-crime period piece, featuring a very strong cast and great period atmosphere ‒ and is otherwise mostly just okay.

When Loretta McLaughlin (Kiera Knightley) uncovers a connection between three seemingly unrelated murders of elderly women, her boss reluctantly gives her the story and pairs her with fellow journalist Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), and the two set out to unmask not only a killer, but police misconduct in the search for one.

The comparison to films like Jonathan Demme’s “Silence of the Lambs” or David Fincher’s “Se7en” and “Zodiac” is inevitable, not only through subject matter but in this film’s style. But director Matt Ruskin falls significantly short of giving “Boston Strangler” the same grit or bite that those films have. The leads are the best part of the story — both Coon and Knightley give strong performances, with good chemistry and a believable, somewhat grudging friendship that grows throughout the film.

Part of the problem with films like these — looking to drive suspense and ratchet up excitement, but still be historically accurate — is that there is no fancy-but-believable bow they can put on the story.

Who was the killer? Or was it killers? The film presses hard on those questions, but cannot successfully land the story, and its climactic realization suffers from being mansplained to our hero Knightley, totally undercutting her character’s journey throughout the film. "Boston Strangler“ pokes at ideas about media sensationalizing and sexism in the workplace, but never fully overturns the rocks.

I did not dislike “Boston Strangler.” I just hoped for more. If you enjoy thrillers or period pieces, you’re likely to enjoy it as well, though go in with expectations tempered.