“Dungeons & Dragons”

Anderson Templeton

We got dungeons! We got dragons! And we got oodles of fantasy shenanigans!

Last week, I had the pleasure of attending one of the several promotional sneak previews of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." As a lifelong fan of the open-world tabletop role-playing game that inspired this film, I found myself grinning throughout the entire movie.

It is so. Much. Fun.

You most definitely do not need any Dungeons & Dragons knowledge to enjoy the movie, but if you do, you'll notice tons of elements of lore from the game, from specific creatures, locations, races of people (from half-elves to halflings) and yes, my friends, dragons.

There is no shortage of dragons.

For me, the most enjoyable part of playing the game is the memories and misadventures experienced with your weird group of friends, all playing equally quirky characters. The movie captures that perfectly. Though fighting epic creatures in fantastical and clever ways is always brilliant, so is that one weird barbarian who is obsessed with eating potatoes all the time (thanks Michelle Rodriguez) or that charming bard who has zero fighting ability and needs to be rescued all the time (cue Chris Pine). This film 100% understands this dynamic, and has created a band of misfits you quickly feel are your own group of friends just trying to survive.

Written and directed by the duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (the dudes who brought you the script of "Spider-Man: Homecoming“), it's clear the filmmakers only understand the game, but also how to craft a complex hybrid genre of comedy/action-adventure/drama/fantasy. Successfully balancing the many different aspects of this fantasy empire on screen is a feat that has been unaccomplished in previous Dungeons and Dragons movies so far, and deserves all of the commendation.

But onto the story! We start out in prison, focusing on two thieves, Edgin the bard (Pine) and his right-hand person, Holga Kilgore, the aforementioned badass potato-loving barbarian fighter (Rodriguez) The pair is desperate to find a way out in order to reunite with Edgin's young daughter. It turns out, of course, that there are nefarious workings at hand involving a former crime-partner, the charmingly foolish Forge Fitzwilliam (played effortlessly by Hugh Grant), who has conned his way into becoming The Lord of Neverwinter and is raising Edgin's daughter as his own.

The pair of friends set out on a quest to take back Edgin's daughter and steal a tablet that can bring his deceased wife back from the dead. Along the way they meet a powerful wizard with zero-self esteem (Justice Smith), a mistrusting shape-shifting druid abandoned by humans as a child (Sophia Lillis) and a paladin hero who is so lawful-good and literal that it's comical (Regé-Jean Page.)

Together they stumble upon a sinister plot involving evil red wizards that could destroy the entire kingdom, and only this plucky team can stop it!

While the film may not feature the most brilliant writing or be the best fantasy film ever made, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is a hilarious, exciting and absolutely charming romp that all fans of fantasy are bound to have a ridiculous good time with.

It may even inspire a few new players.

‘The Lost King’

Alexa Chipman

This exquisite gem of a film may be relegated to the tiniest screen in our local cinemas, but it still manages to be larger-than-life.

Loosely based on the quest of Richard III enthusiast Philippa Langley (Sally Hawkins “The Shape of Water”) to find his missing remains, the latest film from Stephen Frears (“My Beautiful Laundrette,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” “High Fidelity“) is based on the 2013 book ”The King's Grave: The Search for Richard III“ by Langley and Michael Jones. This entertaining adaptation begins with Langley’s outrage at the blatantly false Tudor propaganda in Shakespeare’s famous play, and follows along as she finds herself increasingly drawn to the mysterious king.

Taking a sabbatical from work, she pieces together scattered fragments of research. Along the way, she finds unexpected allies, but for the most part, everyone laughs at the idea she could actually find him.

Who starts an expensive archaeological dig in the middle of a parking lot because of a hunch and an old map?

Hawkins’ performance is magnificent—she captures the passion of someone who has found their life’s work, and her interactions with a phantom apparition of Richard III (Harry Lloyd “Game of Thrones”) are riveting.

She is supported by an array of familiar actors. Steve Coogan takes to the screen as Philippa’s impressively supportive ex-husband, Mark Addy portrays the main archaeologist on site, and James Fleet appears as renowned Wars of the Roses historian John Ashdown-Hill.

“The Lost King” was filmed primarily on location, and Frears showcases the area with lingering wide-angle camerawork in a celebration of Leicester and the surrounding countryside. An overhead vista of Bosworth brought tears to my eyes, with its rolling green hills so steeped in history.

Every aspect of this film is a joy, from the delightful score to Philippa’s clever determination in search of her goal. She suffers from ME (chronic fatigue syndrome) but does not allow that condition to define her.

“There is more to me than that” she announces firmly.

If you are looking for a quietly compassionate, inspiring film, “The Lost King” is the one to see.