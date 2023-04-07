‘Malum’

Cinematography can manipulate viewers, especially in a horror film, but “Malum” brings it to a new level. Expert camerawork and disorienting lighting take on a life of their own, creating a mesmerizing piece of art from director Anthony DiBlasi (“Her Last Will”). The film is a remake, of sorts, of DiBlasi’s own low-budget 2014 video-on-demand film “Last Shift,” which the director had reportedly wanted to take another crack at with a bigger budget. Unfortunately, all of DiBlasi’s time and effort appears to have been spent crafting the style and look of the film itself, while storytelling was dropped by the wayside.

My guess is that in developing the plot, the writers spent two minutes searching for “Satanic symbols” and came up with an unimaginative pentagram, merged with an animal skull. Rather than developing this into a truly coherent, intriguing story, pre-production conversations might have gone like this:

“I’m not sure what to do in this scene. Should we further the plot or deepen our mythology?”

“Just have them throw another bucket of fake blood at a wall, nobody will notice.”

Despite its flaws, the film is mesmerizing, with a slow buildup that explodes into frantic action. Rookie cop Jessica Loren (Jessica Sula) arrives at a nearly abandoned (and definitely haunted) police station, intent on solving a mystery. A year ago, in that location, her father had gone berserk, shooting officers, then himself, after a model career. Why?

Her search for answers transforms into a desperate fight to survive, as she races through the halls, trying to escape terrifying zombie-like ghosts crooning for blood. If you’re thinking this sounds like a video game, apparently it is. A quick search on Steam brought up “Flock of the Low God” in VR, a new “combat-based survival horror game” based on this movie.

Sula is compelling as the lead character. She finds a balance between showing courage and being realistically frightened when the jump scares call for it. I loved the touch of her quoting from the police handbook to calm down. You could see the panic in her eyes slowly fade as she took control again.

The story may be sloppy and disjointed, but the acting, location design and technical filmmaking are excellent.

I wouldn’t bother with this in the cinema, but if you see it on streaming in future, it’s worth a watch.

