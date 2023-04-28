‘Ghosted’

Apple TV+

Amber-Rose Reed

“Ghosted" is the story of Cole Turner, a farmer afraid to venture out of his comfort zone with a tendency to be a little too clingy, and Sadie, a CIA agent whose only fear is letting people in. The two meet at a farmer’s market, but after a day-long date, Sadie ghosts Cole, leaving him determined to track her down and win her over with a big romantic gesture.

This leads to an international incident involving super weapons, arms dealers and bounty hunters – and honestly was a terrible idea to begin with.

“Ghosted” is a rom-com spy thriller that feels like “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” meets “John Wick,” but without the charm of either of those things. That’s not to say it is entirely devoid of attractions. Both leads are generally delightful, the action is fun and the two main characters both have decent arcs. I was entertained despite a messy plot, and the film featured Marwan Kenzari, whom I love.

It also featured a wealth of cameos, some of which distracted from the story. But to be honest the story was meh, anyway.

I think the filmmakers thought the strengths of the movie would be in its cast (correct), its humor (sometimes?), and in the chemistry between its leads. The characters tell the viewer about a dozen times that the sexual tension is through the roof, but maybe you had to be there.

Ghosted isn’t terrible, if you’re looking for something fun to watch that doesn’t take much brain power or emotional commitment, or if you really like either or both of the leads. I’m a sucker for big set-piece fights in formal wear, so “Ghosted” was at least satisfying in that respect.

‘The Covenant’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

"Guy Ritchie's The Covenant," originally titled "The Interpreter," stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Sergeant John Kinley, serving in Afghanistan in the 2000s. While a fictional story, the script was inspired by the reality that while in Afghanistan, the American military hired hundreds of locals to undergo basic training and serve as interpreters. The locals did this in exchange for visas and safe passage to the U.S., along with their families.

This is the story of the bond between the U.S. Sergeant and an Afghan interpreter (Dar Salim), and the sacrificial lengths each man goes for the other.

While definitely a typical war movie, it's sprinkled with artistic cinematography which balances the frequent grittiness. Actually, Mr. Ritchie shows dozens of deaths without focusing on gore, blood or suffering. Instead, he appropriately focuses on close-ups of our two protagonists’ faces and their personal reactions, as they struggle to quietly dispatch Taliban soldiers while attempting to flee to safety.

The whole plot is pretty much divided into three segments. Fighting the Taliban, the interpreter's heroic journey to travel 100 miles to save a wounded John, and John's heroic journey back to Afghanistan to save Ahmed and his family.

It's pretty simple, but very emotionally satisfying, despite occasional cheesy action-hero lines like, "If I were you I'd wait – but you're not me, are you?"

Despite all the traditional modern war-movie action, the beginning of the end credits plunge is back into reality with the explanation that hundreds of interpreters are still in hiding from the Taliban, unable to get their promised visas and make it to America safely. Then, while the credits scroll, photos of real soldiers and their interpreters are shown. I feel like this is an extremely responsible way to end what could be considered just a fun action-filled movie. While this might be a fictional movie, real lives are at stake, and there is work to be done.

