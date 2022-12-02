‘Spirited’

Apple+

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

“Spirited,” inspired by Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” is absolutely delightful. The entertaining new streaming musical is surprising, joyful and a little bit poignant.

I liked it so much more than I thought I would going in.

Adaptations of “A Christmas Carol” are nothing new. Dickens remains one of those authors whose work keeps getting remixed, and this newest version of of the story gives it a new spin that I enjoyed a lot. Wealthy consultant Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) is one of those people who knows how to start a culture war, and helps his big shot, mostly evil clients exploit our human foibles (These foibles, as explained in song, include us being lazy and tribal, neither observation incorrect). Working out of a vast office space in the afterlife, Jacob Marley and a hard-working cast of ghosts, including Will Farrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present, are sent to scare him back onto a good path – but he’s more reluctant, and a good deal trickier, than your average Scrooge.

“Spirited” is fun (it’s a musical, and yes, Ryan Reynolds can sing and dance) and it’s deeply relevant, because I am not sure how many people think too deeply about the ways in which outrage is manipulated and cultivated, often as a distraction. The twisty plot and cleverly unfolding script is thematically stronger than I expected. The question the movie asks (do people change?) and the lesson that it offers (being a better person is a choice we make — or don’t — daily) are both so on point to me.

Some of its meta moments were a tad too on the nose, but what can I say? I do love metafiction, and this one really digs deep into the whole afterlife/ghost/transformation idea, in ways you probably won’t see coming.

There are so many surprises and fun moments that could easily be spoiled, in fact, that I can’t say more without risk of wrecking the experience, so I will leave it at a recommendation: if you need a movie to give you some holiday cheer and maybe help you feel a little better about the world around you, watch “Spirited.”

'She Said'

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

Adapted from the book of the same name, the new film “She Said” focuses on three key elements: the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the women and men connected to it, and journalists Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan), whose painstaking and intrepid reporting led to the New York Times article that broke the Miramax sexual abuse story to the broader public.

The adaptation is excellent, delivering a solid, impactful story that also serves as an enigmatic and faithful depiction of the tireless work that goes into investigative journalism. The opening of the film barrels along at a brisk, dogged pace that grants an illuminating glimpse into the day-to-day lives of investigative reporters. They’re fielding calls and running down research as they walk into doctors appointments, while packing kids’ lunches, on their breaks, in the middle of a jog. There is no off time and there is no set schedule.

One of the creative choices I appreciated most about “She Said” is how director Maria Schrader structured the movie to parallel a documentary. Schrader slips in occasional narration of written documents – or the actual audio recordings of wire taps and available media coverage – at key points in the movie. Shots are visually interesting without being weighed down by unnecessary flourishes, and many of the more intimate conversations with the women who survived Weinstein are framed as if they’re an on-camera interview.

The acting is exemplary. Mulligan and Kazan, who are undeniably the cornerstones of the movie, deliver powerfully understated performances through each step of Twohey and Kantor’s diligent work. They are supported by a talented ensemble.

“She Said” is a riveting, tense and deeply honest portrayal of both the institutional machinations that kept Weinstein protected as well as the exhaustive efforts of each person who finally helped shatter the shroud surrounding him, his company, the industry, and the survivors of a system that weaponized shame in order to maintain silence. Physically, Weinstein is barely present, but the phantom power and trauma he inflicted is palpable, and the people affected are the true center focus of the film.

'A Christmas Mystery'

HBO MAX

Katie Wigglesworth

Welcome to Pleasant Bay, a small Oregon town that bears a striking resemblance to the Argus-Courier’s very own home, Petaluma. (Wink Wink, Nudge Nudge, and yes, Petaluma producer Ali Afshar produced the film, one of several he was involved in this year).

Days before Pleasant Bay’s annual holiday ceremony, the town’s museum is broken into. The only thing stolen? An antique set of historic jingle bells that local legend says fell from Santa’s sleigh 100 years ago.

When all the evidence seems to point to the museum’s security guard (Drew Powell), his son Kenny (Santino Barnard) asks best friend and amateur sleuth Violet (Violet McGraw) for help. Determined to prove Kenny‘s dad’s innocence and get him home in time for Christmas, Violet and Kenny set out to recover the bells and solve the crime, with some begrudging help from their older siblings.

Movie veteran Beau Bridges, the brother of Jeff Bridges and son of Lloyd Bridges (who graduated from Petaluma High School in 1930), plays the mayor.

The kids themselves are likable enough and doing a fine acting job, particularly McGraw and the actress playing Violet’s older sister Maddie (Lauren Lindsey Donzis).

“A Christmas Mystery,” directed by Alex Ranarivelo, is kind of dumb, even considering that it’s clearly intended for a younger audience. It feels like an odd blend of a lower-tier Hallmark movie and a lower tier DCOM (Disney Channel Original Movie). It’s a pretty generic “made for TV” kids holiday movie, a somewhat bland and predictable watch with mediocre writing.

That being said, "A Christmas Mystery“ manages a level of charm that keeps it from slipping into a bad time. While the mystery and subsequent conclusion are pretty uninspired, the kids are fun, the acting is decent, and there are some genuinely fun lines entertaining scenes.

Plus, seeing Petaluma stand in for “Pleasant Bay” is pretty cool, and there are plenty of fun “spot the location” opportunities for local audiences.

Bottom Line, very young kids will probably enjoy it just fine, but anyone over 10 may find it underwhelming.