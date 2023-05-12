‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” begins with Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) listening to an acoustic version of Radiohead’s“ Creep,” and follows him as he moves through Knowhere, the Guardians’ home base in the head of a dead god. Daily life is ongoing, funny and strange, but despite the color and brightness typical of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, there’s no shaking the melancholy– the feeling of aloneness.

It’s a perfect opening, reminding the viewer of the weirdness of the Guardians’ world and letting them know up front that this maybe isn’t going to be as funny as the other movies.

I mean, it’s funny. Marvel movies — these Marvel movies in particular — rely on laughs. But this one?

This one also relies on tears.

“Guardians 3,” directed by James Gunn, as with the first two “Guardians” films, picks up the story where the characters left off sometime after “Avengers: Endgame.” For those who don’t remember, the movie fills you in on the salient bits quick enough — Gamora (Zoe Saldana) died in the conflict against Thanos and the time-altered variant of her that is still out there somewhere isn’t the same person, and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), aka Starlord, isn’t dealing with that well at all.

Nearly immediately, the characters are propelled into the plot of the film, by means of a flying gold warrior (Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter) who fatally injures Rocket — leaving the other characters to scramble to find a way to save him.

Despite being injured and taken out of play for a large portion of the movie, Rocket is very much the heart of the story. His backstory is traumatic and horrible, a vivid illustration of why “ends justifying means” is always a villainous trait and generally a lie, and an exploration of what happens when you dismiss other beings as lower or meaningless. Just as much as in Vin Diesel’s other blockbuster franchise, the family found in friends is at the center here — both in Rocket’s flashbacks and in the present story — as they race to save him.

“Guardians” is good, but it isn’t without its flaws. These movies are self-aware enough to know that Peter Quill just isn’t that great of a hero, though of course he still is the hero, which can be baffling. Quill’s struggle with the new version of Gamora is interesting, but I remain sad that the relationship between Gamora and her sister Nebula (Karen Gillen, literally always a delight) isn’t put front-and-center, especially here, where the two have essentially swapped places from their original roles, a fact mentioned and then seemingly forgotten.

Other than Rocket, Gamora is the most interesting character in the movie (and Saldana is a definite highlight), as she is essentially on the outside looking in at a family still in mourning her loss. Shaving off the five minutes spent with Nathan Fillion’s pointless security guard could have given more time for a story-line with people we actually care about.

Still, despite its overly-wacky CGI fights, self-indulgent tangents, and the mostly-underwhelming Starlord, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is my favorite of the trilogy and one of the stronger recent outings from the MCU. Most of the humor manages to not undercut the inherent darkness and pain of the story, and the parts that hit, hit hard.

This is a must-see for anyone who hasn’t succumbed to superhero fatigue.

[Suggested Emoji: Smiley face]

‘Love Again’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Alexa Chipman

Imagine if Céline Dion was your fairy godmother in matters of the heart.

That’s what we get in “Love Again.”

This delightful feel-good movie rekindles an appreciation for romance, even if prospects seem bleak for our heroine. Inspired by the novel and its German film adaptation “SMS für Dich,“ we follow Mira (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) as she navigates the loss of her soulmate. Wrapped up in sorrow, she begins sending messages to his old phone.

Rob, a young music critic (Sam Heughan “Outlander”), was the eventual recipient of her deceased boyfriend’s number. He is instantly captivated by the beautifully vulnerable notes he starts receiving, and decides to search out the sender after some well-timed advice from the famous aforementioned pop star, appearing as herself.

“Love Again” is charmingly predictable, complete with falling snow as the lovers run toward each other for the finale. Watching it feels like settling into a comfortable hoodie with a mug of hot chocolate.

I’ve been an enthusiastic follower of Chopra Jonas’ career for about 15 years, mostly through Hindi language films. She has a luminous quality to her acting that I have always been drawn to, and it is on full display in “Love Again.” For extra fun, there is a hilarious cameo from her husband Nick Jonas as an awkward internet date.

Director James Strouse (“The Hollars,” “Grace is Gone”) understands he has a strong cast to rely on and uses lingering closeups in key emotional moments. He deftly balances truly moving scenes with lighthearted comedic touches. Stay until the credits for some silly videos of the cast doing Céline Dion karaoke (and Heughan in his signature Scottish kilt).

The film suffers from the usual downfalls of its genre. Rob leaves work so often to plan romantic escapades that it is a miracle he still has a job by the end of the movie. These minor failings do not detract from the overall enjoyment, and if anything add another layer of humor to the story.

If you’re looking for a relaxing movie with plenty of laughs and a sweet premise, “Love Again” is a solid choice.

[Suggested emoji: Heart Eyes]