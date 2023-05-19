Rivertown Reviews

‘The Mother’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

Honestly “The Mother” was way more enjoyable than I expected.

The phrase “pretty good” crossed my mind multiple times on both my first and second watch.

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) stars as the titular “Mother,” an elite sniper who turns FBI informant on two powerful arms dealers she had romantic and business entanglements with. Complicating an already fraught ordeal is the newborn daughter she must surrender to the United States Witness Protection Program before going into hiding herself. After 12 years, “Mother” is pulled back into her old life when she learns the men she flipped on have resurfaced with revenge (and her daughter) in their crosshairs.

While the premise itself is about as generic as the action genre gets, “The Mother” manages to be a solidly above-average experience. It is frightfully easy to make a bland action movie. Thankfully, the combination of Lopez’ crackling performance and Niki Caro’s skilled direction make what could easily have been a lukewarm watch memorable.

The action sequences are particularly well handled. Caro’s visual style makes effective and often intimate use of the film’s locales, keeping things on a smaller scale, which works well with the overall structure of the movie. The strong point, however, is the pervasive sense of genuine jeopardy that stands out from the average action flick.

The core driving force of Lopez’s “Mother” is survival above all else. Not necessarily her own survival, but that of her daughter (Lucy Paez), by any means necessary. Pragmatic, resourceful and calculating, each move “Mother” makes is in pursuit of what she thinks will ensure that goal.

This may not be the perfect movie, but it’s a fairly entertaining one. In a forest of average action films, “The Mother” stands a bit taller and fuller than the rest.

[Suggested emoji: Thumbs Up]

‘Knights of the Zodiac’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

“Knights of the Zodiac” is a martial arts fantasy/action flick with a large Asian cast – plus Sean Bean, just for fun. Sitting in the theater, I felt like I was watching Marvel’s “Shang Chi and The Legends of the Ten Rings” combined with “The Power Rangers.”

Unbeknownst to me, “Knights of the Zodiac” is based on a well-known Japanese manga series that inspired a hit anime show in the ‘80s. The thing about animes is that they are basically animated soap operas with exaggerated facial expressions, extreme emotions and (often) teenagers in distress. With Tomasz Baginski at the helm as director, his background in animation and his familiarity with manga results in a fantastic live-action/anime balance, with a script and art direction clearly rooted in anime and manga styles.

While I personally have zero previous knowledge of the “Knights of the Zodiac” manga and TV series, I am familiar with anime in general, and once I found out that this movie is an adaptation, everything clicked into place – and the slight over-the-top plot and occasional evil laugh was forgivable.

Are you ready for this plot? Okay, so the Greek goddess Athena has been reincarnated into the body of a human, now a precocious teenage human girl adopted by Sean Bean. Simultaneously, kids around the planet are born with magical glowing energy called Cosmo, each representing a zodiac constellation, each kid destined to become a knight and protector of this human Athena. The film follows a super-ripped teenage orphan boy called Seiya who survives the street life by competing in underground fighting rings. Surprise! Seiya is destined to become the Pegasus Knight, and the forces of good and evil are out to find him before he is able to control his powers.

Yeah, that's basically it.

Lots of fighting, lots of cool effects, the basic hero’s journey situation with a girl he is supposed to save. From the perspective of someone just going to watch a movie, the themes and tropes are nothing I haven't seen before, but this particular combination of Greek gods, Japanese anime, and “Power Ranger morphing powers” is quite unique.

I definitely think young teenagers would be the most into this film. This is not a children's movie, but it’s also not so sophisticated that an experienced fan of cinema, one who is looking for something new, won’t be inspired entertained and even inspired by it. Overall, this movie is a fun ride, but maybe not worth the ever-increasing cost of ticket prices and popcorn.

[Suggested emoji: happy face]