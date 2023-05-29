‘Fast X’

Alexa Chipman

Hang on to your seat, because “Fast X” is a thrilling, outrageously entertaining ride, keeping the gas pedal floored until the credits roll.This is a film you’ll want to see in the cinema, because its larger-than-life approach to storytelling and cinematography lends itself to a big screen.

The camera swings around with the action as cars screech in tightly-choreographed formations and cheesy explosions throw cartoonish plumes of flame in every direction.

In short, it is so much fun!

I am new to the franchise, having only seen “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” before this installment – but it is easy enough to follow the plot.

Director Louis Leterrier gives enough of an introduction to each character, with quick flashbacks, to indicate whether they are friend or foe, then plunges the audience back into an adrenaline rush of zany chase sequences.

As intriguing as our heroes’ escapades are, the villain is truly mesmerizing. Jason Mamoa as Dante Reyes has crafted a gloriously unhinged, psychotic persona. From shouting soliloquies atop a giant dam to painting corpse toenails with rather lovely pastel colors while ranting about his evil plans, Mamoa is radiantly terrifying.

Too explosive to be contained into a single movie, “Fast X” is part one of a two-part story, and I cannot wait for the conclusion.

“You made one mistake,” Dominic (Vin Diesel) challenges right before the cliffhanger ending, “you never took my car.”

This frivolous, escapist fantasy is filled with street racing and an “eye candy” cast. Grab that popcorn, because you are in for a wild night out.

'Mercy Falls'

Amber-Rose Reed

“Mercy Falls,” a Scottish thriller that is free to watch online, is a bit of a rocky one.

Centered around a group of five friends who take a trip into the Highland wilderness to find a cabin - which main character Rhona (Lauren Lyle) hasn’t visited since she was eight - their journey shifts from a clearly friendship-ruining hike into a fight for survival when the impromptu guide they picked up (Carla, played by Nicolette McKeown) turns murderous.

First and most importantly - wow, the Scottish Highlands are beautiful.

The filmmaker captures a lot of mist and shadow and hidden crevices that seem ready to swallow someone whole. But those images are just as captivating as the sweeping vistas and warm sunsets. It’s a shame to ruin such surroundings with constant bickering, as the characters do.

While frustrating, I appreciated that the main characters actually feel like a group of loosely-connected friends with their own drama, while the protagonist and antagonist each have their own issues. Carla’s problems involve her time as a soldier in Afghanistan (there is a segment of the film where they try to pull off Scotland-as-Afghanistan, and lemme tell you, I did not believe it). Rhona’s “issues” go back to her last time in these very Highlands, when she experienced a traumatic, bloody event with her father.

Rhona’s character arc, unlike her traumatic backstory, is fairly subtle. Watching her shift from passive participant in her own journey to being willing to fight for her survival is probably my favorite part of the film.

But where they succeeded with the protagonist, the antagonist falls short. While Nicolette McKeown has the creepy stare — and its close cousin, the crazy stare — down pat, the character is underwritten enough that Carla feels flat to me. There seem to be two stories for her motivation, where one would have been much clearer.

All in all, I enjoyed “Mercy Falls.”

While it sometimes sacrifices tension for sense of mood, that mood (aided no doubt by the misty Highlands) worked for me, and I found the final moments very satisfying after a somewhat stilted climactic confrontation. An interesting thriller.