‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

The first thing you should know about “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is that it ends on a cliffhanger. (You might already know this. I did not, and neither did the stranger next to me in the theater.)

The second thing is that you should go see it even if you don’t like cliffhangers.

The sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Across the Spider-Verse” brings us back to Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey, the Spider-people of their respective worlds, both of whom are feeling very alone.

You know when you hear things in movie reviews like “an absolute triumph!” and “dazzling!” and you wonder, “Is it really a triumph? Does it really dazzle?”

Well, this IS and it DOES.

“Across the Spider-Verse” is extremely well-plotted and despite being incredibly fast-paced, it never seems to sacrifice character moments or connections. It’s beautifully animated, has a stupidly great voice cast, and a very good soundtrack. The leads (Shameik Moore as Miles and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen) are as endearing as in the first film, as are Miles’ parents Lieutenant and Ms. Morales (Bryan Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Velez respectively), and their stories anchor the heart of the film, which is about who you are, where you belong and other people trying to decide those things for you.

But what stands out to me the most about “Across the Spider-Verse” is how holistic a film it is.

The animation, the music, the acting, all work together to tell this story. From the ever-shifting pastels in an emotional dialogue scene to the madcap sights and sounds of a chase scene to the differing color and style pallets to showcase how far apart our heroes are, every aspect of the film pulls the viewer in and drives us through the arc of the story.

And it’s a wild ride, with turns I expected and twists I didn’t.

And yes, there’s that cliffhanger.

[To be continued]

‘The Boogeyman

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Alexa Chipman

For a frothy popcorn horror flick, “The Boogeyman” has a surprising amount of emotional weight.

Chris Messina portrays a widower, processing his own loss while worrying about two daughters. Teenage Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) grasps at any piece of her mother she can find, such as wearing her old dresses to school, while her younger sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) insists that there is a monster under the bed.

Are the shadowy creatures real, or is it the imagination of a grieving little girl?

There are plenty of jump scares and classic tropes. Sadie entering the dark basement, brandishing a hockey stick comes to mind. What sets this film apart is the family dynamic. Each character is heartbroken by their recent loss and carrying on the best they can. The father has completely shut down, using his work to compartmentalize the pain, which constantly clashes with Sadie, who violently clings to the memory of her mother.

Watching this play out on screen is mesmerizing.

In a boldly compelling choice, director Rob Savage emphasizes the story over horror elements. By the end, I was so invested in the Harper family that I was more frightened that we would lose one of them than of the actual Boogeyman.

If you aren’t keen on bloodbath-style slashers, this far more psychological journey may be what you’ve been looking for. Most of its violent moments are tastefully off screen, and suspense is generated through lighting effects, not gore.

“The Boogeyman” may not be a terrifying thrill ride, but it is an intriguing concept with a talented ensemble that is well worth a few hours of your time.