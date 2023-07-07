‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Amber-Rose Reed

I’m pretty sure if you want to know why I turned out the way I did, you can look no further than Indiana Jones.

All three of the movies — scored for a cheap price with purchase in VHS form of a burger at McDonald’s — were on regular rotation in our VCR. I pretended my closet had a secret passage full of bugs that led to an underground lair, and I was pretty sure that the thing that would make me happiest in life would be to run around inside some ancient ruins.

(That last one was 100% true. I have literally never been happier than in the ruins of the Villa Jovis on Capri.)

Even though they’re full of objectively nonsensical history (and many problematic ideas), Indiana Jones inspired in me not just a great love of the ancient past, but also a deep-seated belief that past and present are not as separate as we think. Because while Dr. Jones is a trained archaeologist, fluent in ancient languages, the thing he’s really most known for is saving the world — and his loved ones — from contemporary malevolent forces, usually Nazis. (He hates those guys.)

In “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth and final film in the series, Indy returns to fighting Nazis, both in the past (during a segment set in 1944, done with some very good de-aging that is somewhat undone by Harrison Ford’s un-de-aged voice) and in the movie’s present, the summer of 1969.

He and his estranged goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) are pitted against both each other and Nazi scientist Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikklesen) in the quest to get both halves of the titular dial, also known as the Antikythera Mechanism, a real-life ancient analog computer.

First of all, this review is going to be sort of vague.

Parts of this movie are impossible to talk about without huge spoilers, and who wants to go into it knowing the (divisive) third act twist? But I will say this: Dial of Destiny is fun. It’s very fast-paced, going from action set piece to action set piece as quickly as the characters travel from city to city on the on-screen map. They do try to keep said action scenes fresh. There’s an extended car chase through the streets of Marrakesh, a creepy underwater deep-dive, and the aforementioned sequence set in 1944 – much of which takes place on a train.

“Dial” has its heartfelt moments as well, as Indy grapples with both the grief of losing his son to the malaise of feeling out of place in his own life. Both of these are intimately linked with the overall themes of the movie, which deal with obsession with the past instead of grappling with it and coming out the other side into the present.

Reboots or sequels or “rebootquels” are all inevitably driven by some form of nostalgia (and inevitably driven by a desire to make more money). “Dial of Destiny” treads the line of giving into that nostalgia and also cautioning against it.

I think it treads it well.

It genuinely has something to say about nostalgia and the allure of the past, which I think fits into the overall ethos of Indiana Jones, a man willing to let fortune and glory of the past slip through his fingers if it means saving lives.

But the movie doesn’t seem to know the answers to some of the questions it asks. Sometimes, this can be shrugged off as plot holes or lampshading, but sometimes, those questions are so core to the themes of the movie and the arc of the character that it left me feeling unfulfilled.

Overall, I enjoyed “Dial of Destiny.”

It doesn’t live up to the original outings, but it certainly is miles better than 2005’s “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

A couple of the standouts to me: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena, smart and bright and cynical, and Mads Mikklesen’s Voller, a man who is as calm and “logical” about his Nazi fanaticism as he is about physics and math. He’s an interesting villain without ever being sympathetic, the former accomplished by Mikklesen’s micro-expressions and somewhat alien stare.

The latter is something I deeply appreciate Indiana Jones for.

While I owe some of my love of history to Indy and his adventures, I think the greatest lesson “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” can teach us is evergreen.

Don’t ever forget what evil is.

It might be packaged in a pressed SS uniform or in a slightly rumpled suit, but what’s inside is the same.

‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken’

Alexa Chipman

“Release the kraken” takes on a whole new meaning with this lighthearted family adventure.

Ruby (voiced by Lana Condor) has only one thing on her mind — the upcoming school prom, specifically, attending it with the dreamy Connor (Jabouki Young-White). Alas, the gala event will take place on a boat, and her mother has obsessive rules about staying away from the ocean.

What begins as an amusing drama of teenage angst quickly turns magical when all is revealed. Ruby transforms into a massive glowing kraken when entering the sea, destined to protect the world from its greatest evil.

What could possibly be that dangerous?

Mermaids.

In defiance of her mother, Ruby begins training with her formidable Grandmamah (Jane Fonda) in the art of swimming, laser eye attacks and armor mode. Despite her excitement at being plunged into a new realm, she can’t help but wonder if perhaps they could settle things peacefully with the mermaids, instead of perpetuating the war.

Filled with adorable creatures and lovable characters, this sparkling seaside romp is a perfect summer film. Children will enjoy the colorful animation, teenagers can relate to Ruby’s high school shenanigans, and adults will appreciate a relaxing story that ends with a neat, cheerful bow of happiness.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” may have an odd and lengthy title, but it delivers on its promise, proving to be a satisfying, delightful story. Don’t think too hard about the plot, just sit back and enjoy the ride.