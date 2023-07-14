‘Insidious: The Red Door’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

Picking up 10 years after the events of 2013’s “Insidious 2” – the last time we saw the Lambert family in the popular series of horror films – “Insidious: The Red Door” finds a very different dynamic for the returning cast.

Matriarch Lorraine has passed on, Josh and Renai are divorced and their oldest son Dalton is preparing to leave for his first semester at a liberal arts university. Neither Josh nor Dalton have any recollection of their previous hauntings, but the scars left by the events of the first two movies have festered over the decade and as “The Red Door” opens it becomes apparent something is malingering.

Josh (Patrick Wilson, who also directed) is struggling under what he describes as a pervasive mental fog, and his resistance to seeking help causes friction with his family. Dalton (Ty Simpkins) is plagued by nightmares and a crippling fear of the dark that stems from something he can't place, so he loses himself in art as a way to cope.

The plot largely revolves around their relationship and the core ideas of unprocessed trauma, how repression and isolation feed into our darkest mental spaces. It’s actually a pretty intriguing continuation of their characters. Much of the original cast returns, as well as some fan favorite additions from the later movies, and while the Lambert family as a unit is largely sidelined, the core thematic concept lends itself well to a third chapter in a story I thought was long closed.

“The Red Door” marks Wilson's first time in the director's chair, ambitiously attempting to capture James Wan's iconic horror energy to admirable but mixed results, particularly in his execution of crucial scare sequences.

Wilson's performance is decent, but occasionally slips into “capital ‘A’ Acting” territory, coming off a little too theatrical at times. Ty Simpkins is the standout of the movie, and he has a lot of heavy lifting as mildly tortured freshman artist Dalton. Think if “Harold and the Purple Crayon” had a horror-style premise, and that's kind of how Dalton’s subconscious works in relation to his paranormal abilities.

Simpkins is consistently excellent, even when he's tasked with delivering some of the worst “teenager” dialogue I've ever heard, dialogue that is often traded with welcome new addition Sinclair Daniel who plays Chris, Dalton's first (and possibly only) new friend in college. Daniel is engaging and charismatic despite her character being woefully underwritten. Through sheer force of will, Daniel's charm and talent play tug-of-war with the script, making me love “her” despite Chris' tap dancing on the edge of the dreaded “manic pixie dream girl” trope.

If the story continues I would love to see Chris return, but fully developed and with more for Daniel to sink her teeth into.

The writing is biggest problem here. While Leigh Whannell, who wrote all of the previous Insidious movies, has a story credit, “The Red Door” is the first in the franchise to have a screenplay penned by a different writer. That would be Scott Teems, who is responsible for two of my least favorite horror movies 2022’s “Firestarter” and 2021’s “Halloween Kills.” There is just something about Teems’ style that doesn't work for me, and it's particularly apparent in how he handles dialogue, something that really hurts a movie that lives or dies on the believability of your character's reactions in high tension moments.

"The Red Door“ is alright, but just barely, and mostly by the skin of the final act.

As the divide between the Lamberts and the evil realm known as The Further thins, Wilson bridges the mental and metaphysical gaps in Josh and Dalton's memory by physically manifesting ghost versions of themselves conjured from old footage and clever camera trickery. Stylistically and story-wise, it's an evocative progression.

Simpkins and Wilson witness, relive, and directly interact with their past selves in a manner that feels haunting, tangible and cathartic. This whole section of the movie is electric and interesting, the chemistry and choreography colliding just right to make for a much more satisfying experience than anything that came before.

It's a great series of scenes, and while Wilson fumbles many of the earlier tension-builders and scares in “The Red Door,” by the final act he seems to have struck a balance between Wan's style and his own. I wish more of the movie had felt like that.

Despite the lazy dialogue, obnoxiously overbearing sound design, sub-par scares and flat characters, “The Red Door” isn't a terrible movie. I'd go so far as to say it’s leagues above travesties like “The Nun” or the disappointment that was “The Curse of La Llorona,” but it never manages to rise above being an “okay” watch. But hey, I wouldn't say no to a tighter, better crafted, meatier follow up centered on Dalton or Chris in the future.

‘Joy Ride’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

“Joy Ride” is what happens when Seth Rogan produces a film written by the best Asian-American female comedy writers of today, the end product directed by Adele Lim, co-writer of “Crazy Rich Asians,” with the goal of creating a comedy revolving around people that actually look like the creators. What resulted is essentially an all-female version of “The Hangover,” with the depth and perspective of “Crazy Rich Asians,” and I am all here for it.

The premise is pretty simple.

Audrey (Ashley Park), a young lawyer constantly having to prove herself at a firm dominated by middle-aged rich white men, is sent to China to close a deal. While she was originally adopted from China, Audrey knows little of the culture or the language, and invites her college roommate (Stephanie Hsu) to act as interpreter.

More and more of her friends find ways to join in on the business trip, and it becomes anything but professional. While raunchy, sex positive and filled with over-the-top moments of gleefully shocking debauchery, “Joy Ride” does what most Seth Rogan-esque comedies never achieve.

It actually shows some depth.

I normally can't stand cringe humor, the kind where you watch train wreck after train wreck. However, “Joy Ride” is surprisingly balanced, blending “oh-my-god they didn't just do that” humor along with its four different perspectives of life as an Asian American woman (and one non-binary person, brilliantly portrayed by Sabrina Wu).

I think it's brilliant to use this popular comedy style to reach people who probably normally don't see serious dramas, gently exposing audiences to new perspectives. At the same time, it's also great to see studios making more movies starring Asian Americans. Everybody (even thirsty party girls) deserve a movie they can see themselves in.