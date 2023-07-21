‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part 1’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

“Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” is the definition of a popcorn munching, edge-of-your-seat summer blockbuster. During the exciting opening scene, I almost emptied my bag of popcorn, before the title credits even came on! (What is it about epic action sequences that make you eat popcorn faster?)

Back when it was first announced that another “Mission Impossible” movie was in the works, my initial thought was that for a series pretty much built around Tom Cruise doing never-before-seen feats of action – adding “The Fast and the Furious” films, James Bond and John Wick into the mix – is there anything satisfying that hasn't already been done yet?

The answer is yes. Yes there is.

If you've seen the preview you will know that Tom Cruise speeds off a cliff while riding a motorcycle, which he legitimately did. They even filmed that scene first, in case Tom Cruise died, so they could just cancel before filming a lot of stuff they would never get to use. Spoiler alert: Tom Cruise has not died. Even knowing that this insane feat of action is coming, it is still the most satisfying and epic part of this movie.

And the trailer only shows us a little of what’s actually happening.

Plot-wise, the Evil End-of-the-world baddie this time is actually a computer program that has become sentient, and has the power to infiltrate anything connected to the internet. The filmmakers have a lot of fun exploring what that means, however, it is mildly terrifying as modern technology is becoming more and more advanced.

So the story is, every government wants their hands on The Entity to be able to control it and use it against the rest of the world. Ethan (Cruise) and the rest of his Impossible Missions Force want to destroy it to prevent anyone from wielding that much power. To control it, you need two halves of a key. So most of this movie is a dance around finding, stealing, losing and re-finding these keys.

New to the party is Grace, played effortlessly by Hayley Atwell, who I absolutely love from her work playing Agent Carter in the Marvel universe. Grace is a brilliant for-hire thief, which doesn't adequately describe all of her capabilities. Basically if you need something, Grace can get it. What unfolds is a battle of wits and abilities between Grace and the IMF team, using an entire airport as their playground – both parties vying for that key, establishing Grace as Ethan's true equal. As the film progresses, unfortunately, all of Grace's clout is thrown out the window and she pretty much becomes a damsel in distress for Tom Cruise to save. I get that Ethan/Tom Cruise is the hero of these films, but I was starting to think that maybe this film would do something different and show a woman becoming his partner and equal.

But alas.

Even so, overall, this is a fantastic film that fans of action will definitely get a kick out of, even if you're not super familiar with the “Mission Impossible” franchise. I am very much looking forward to Part Two, hopefully without outdated tropes around women always needing to be saved.

‘The Modelizer’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Plunged into the dazzling world of Hong Kong high fashion and chaotically indulgent night clubs, Brazilian model Camila (Rayssa Bratillieri) is determined to maintain her own identity. Unimpressed by luxurious gifts and promises of all-expense-paid romantic getaways, she insists that anyone courting her must earn her affection the old-fashioned way — with genuine love and respect.

This is a nearly impossible task for playboy bachelor Shawn (Byron Mann), who is used to women easily falling for his extensive bank account and lighthearted charm. From the very first scene, we are introduced to him almost lazily making love to his latest conquest, while perusing messages on his phone.

In spite of the textbook perfect “Rom-Com” format (there is even a scene running through the airport), it would be easy to despise Shawn’s careless debauchery and lack of empathy. Fortunately for the audience, Mann comes through with a complex, fascinating performance, bringing an almost naïve curiosity to the role.

Where “The Modelizer” fails is the sub-par screenplay that reads like a travel brochure for Hong Kong. He may be a fantastic actor, but Mann needs to stay out of the writing room.

When the relationship between Shawn and Camila is allowed to blossom, the film immediately picks up the pace, but we are forced to endure scene after scene of dry facts forced into dialogue that a scantily clad ensemble of models cannot liven up.

Director Keoni Waxman brings a thoughtful elegance to the cinematography, with beautifully-framed shots and a delicate touch throughout the film.

The labored dialogue may be tiresome to endure, but I found myself engrossed in Camila’s story. Her courage to stand up for herself and what she wants brings a warmth to the film.

I would not recommend bothering with it in the cinema, due to rather tasteless vulgarity and plodding writing, but if you’re looking for something to stream in a few years and see the title pop up, give it a try — there are some moments that are quite delightful.