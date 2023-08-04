‘Haunted Mansion’

On my first visit to Disneyland, I was intrigued by the beautiful Victorian mansion – so I joined the queue, only to have my mind completely blown by what was inside. The ghosts of this famous ride are so realistic that I almost believed the crumbling manor was actually haunted.

Ever since, it has continued to fascinate me, as I collected an embarrassing amount of related merch and themed mouse ears. When it came time to see Disney’s new movie, “Haunted Mansion” – based on the ride – I sat in the theater (in costume of course) bubbling with excitement.

This movie did not disappoint.

Not only is it filled with “Easter Eggs” for fans of the ride, it has a compelling story and plenty of laughs.

When Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her young son Travis (Chase Dillon) move into a surprisingly cheap house she saw on Zillow, they are not prepared to deal with moving suits of armor and hatchet-wielding specters. She quickly enlists the help of supernatural “expert” Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), Father Kent (Owen Wilson), medium Harriet (Tiffany Haddish) – who may or may not actually have psychic abilities – and Danny DeVito’s mysterious professor.

Can they uncover the haunted mansion’s secret and free its spirits or will they be trapped in the house ... for eternity?

Director Justin Simien gleefully arranges as many jump scares as possible, walking the edge between horror and comedy with a wink toward the audience.

The talented ensemble is a delight to watch, but Stanfield’s performance is particularly captivating. Having recently lost his wife, Ben is drawn to join the ghosts — perhaps she is among them? If he stepped through to join her, would they be together again, or would she want him to fiercely live in this world, honoring her memory? His struggle is at the heart of the film, and the way he connects to Travis and his mother is incredibly heartwarming.

Whether you are unfamiliar with the ride or have been to Disneyland so many times that you’ll be singing along, “Haunted Mansion” is genuinely entertaining.

'Talk to Me’

“Talk to Me” is scary. Like, actually scary — psychologically haunting but also full of in-the-moment scares. It’s one of the creepiest films I’ve seen in a long time. There was one scene that garnered a full-body flinch.

The new horror film centers on a group of teens who become involved with a new party craze sweeping their town— conjuring spirits and inviting them in, by means of a ceramic hand (which may or may not have a real hand inside it). With the help of a candle and a few words, a spirit takes hold of whoever is holding the hand, leading to thrills and chills and an overall good time.

Until, of course, things go wrong.

Sophie Wilde leads the film as Mia, a teen whose mother has recently died, leaving her caught in grief and full of questions. Wilde is wonderful, so compelling both in the quieter scenes where Mia is alone, scared and grieving, and in the more intense possession scenes. The cast as a whole is very good, with Joe Bird (Riley) as another highlight.

One thing that stands out to me about “Talk to Me” is how confidently it moves through the story it’s telling, from the opening scene showing the viewer just what could be at stake for our protagonists, to the playful party montage that acts as the film’s big turning point, all the way to its climactic moments.

And similarly, its cast is also confident and strong, with characters that feel real and grounded and somehow likable even in moments they shouldn’t be. Shout-out here to Zoe Terakes and Chris Alosio, both of whom are dynamic scene-stealers.

But most of all, what has lingered from “Talk to Me” is its portrayal of grief as an isolating force, one that throws all of life into confusion. Mia’s hunger for connection after her mother’s death is so relatable, and the twists and turns that hunger takes her on, as supernatural forces are brought to bear, is a heart-wrenching journey.

First time directors Danny and Michael Phillippou have created a strong, smart film that gripped me from the very first scene and hasn’t let go yet.

