Animated comic book reboot is one of the best of the year, and streaming remake of river-rafting thriller is worth taking the plunge
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

In theaters

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” feels like if someone bottled up the essence of adolescent boys and threw it at a canvas – minus the smell. “Mutant Mayhem” walks the perfect tightrope between childhood and maturity, not childish, but also not too sophisticated or too serious.

With vivid pops of radioactive greens, pulsing dark purples, flashes of electric blues combined with an overall texture of grunge, this youthful art style feels perfect for the newest and youngest animated iteration of these teenage turtles yet.

Distinctly focusing on the adolescent aspects, “TMNT Mutant Mayhem” shows the early days of the teenage turtles before they discover the motivation to use their martial arts skills to help humans, become heroes, and like, clean their room.

For now, they're a handful of 15-year-old boys spending their entire lives hidden from the world by adopted father/mutant-rat Splinter (voiced by the one and only Jackie Chan), each feeling the pain and frustration of isolation and the growing reality that they will never be normal. Hidden away, they experience no romance, no high school, no going to the movies, and (beyond each other) no friendships, or even just a chance to eat pizza at a restaurant.

So they do what any teenager would do when given a boundary. They sneak out. When they discover a string of brutal attacks and robberies all throughout town led by fellow mutant Superfly (voiced by Ice Cube) and his band of outrageous out-of-control monsters, the boys team up with awkward aspiring-journalist April to bring these dangerous mutants to justice and prove to the human society that the turtles are worth being accepted.

Obviously things don't go according to plan, but that's what makes it fun.

This young, raw energy is highlighted by casting four actual teenage boys as the turtle bros’ voices, and having the young actors record in the same room at the same time as each other, which is not typically how animated film’s voices are captured. Since the brothers, and actors, are constantly talking at the same time, the result is reacting and bantering with one another in ways you just can't do when recording alone, which subtly brings the overall quality of the movie to another level.

Dude! Don't get me started about the animation style!

It feels kinetic, alive, with the lines and shapes always moving and vibrating like a living and breathing comic book. It’s something like “Spider-man: Into The Spider-verse,” but far more vibrant, and with a sketchy glowing quality to it which was pretty cool to experience on the big screen.

I wasn't surprised to learn that the director is Jeff Rowe, who also brilliantly directed “The Mitchells vs The Machines,” another quality rule-bending animated movie for that in-between child and adult age. And I definitely wasn't surprised to learn that Seth Rogen was responsible for producing and co-writing “TMNT” (minus the illegal paraphernalia of course), because he's basically still a 15-year-old boy who knows how to use perfectly-timed wisecracks, projectile vomit, crazy imaginative monsters (probably created from doodling under the desk during history class) – and who clearly still understands the vulnerabilities of being an isolated outcast who just wants to be accepted.

Many of these adolescent qualities might sound immature or distasteful, but please don't take it the wrong way. Maybe it's just because it matches my personal aesthetic and likes from my teenage experience, but seriously, this new iteration of “TMNT” is awesome. While pretty simple story-wise, overall, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is an absolute blast-and-a-half to experience.

‘River Wild’

Netflix

Enthralling and distressing, “River Wild,” directed by Ben Ketai, is a rework of Curtis Hansons’ 1994 adventure thriller “The River Wild.” Ketai, who co-wrote the script with Mike Nguyen Le, reimagines Hanson’s original premise with fresh characters, opting for a more organically-evolving survival thriller that looks at how desperation and panic can rapidly spiral a situation out of control.

When Joey (Leighton Meester) decides to tag along for one of her older brother’s white water rafting trips, she doesn’t expect anything to go too terribly awry. While Joey hasn’t hit the rapids in a while, Gray (Taran Killam) is a professional rafting tour guide, and the run he’ll be taking his sister on – along with the two paying UK tourists – isn’t a terribly treacherous trek.

Expecting a weekend of sibling bonding and some polite small talk with strangers Van and Karissa (Eve Connelly and Olivia Swann, respectively), Joey is palpably distressed to learn that Gray’s childhood best friend and current coworker Trevor (Adam Brody) has invited himself along on their trip. Though not spelled out explicitly, things between the main three are clearly fraught, and it isn’t long before hints of the volatile nature of their history start seeping into the present.

“River Wild” is a fraying rope stretched taught and perilously thin. As the movie progresses we watch the tension tighten until, one by one, the strands snap apart, each violent severance leaving me wondering if this will be the thread that causes the whole thing to collapse.

At the risk of spoiling things, you can probably guess who sets off the chain reaction of violence and why, but picking up on that turbulence ahead of time doesn’t take any of the intrigue out of the movie. It’s really well handled.

Meester is a solid, evocative lead, portraying Joey as someone who carefully projects a mild, unflappable temperament that masks just how shrewd, emotionally intelligent and perceptive she is. Killam, who’s probably most recognizable from his time on Saturday Night Live, delivers a great performance as Gray, a man trying very hard to maintain a sense of equilibrium and balance both on the river and off it.

Finally, there’s Trevor. Frenetic, impulsive and unnerving, it’s not often we get to see Brody take on an explicitly antagonistic role, and he proves to be a fantastic fit. Swann and Connelly are similarly solid, though Ketai gives them less to do than the core trio.

Tightly scripted, expertly acted and effectively paced, “River Wild” may not tread any unfamiliar ground, but nevertheless succeeds at being a lean, riveting watch with virtually no filler or fat to gum up the plot or bog down the momentum. I thoroughly enjoyed watching it, and recommend it to anyone craving a good thriller.

