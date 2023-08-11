‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” feels like if someone bottled up the essence of adolescent boys and threw it at a canvas – minus the smell. “Mutant Mayhem” walks the perfect tightrope between childhood and maturity, not childish, but also not too sophisticated or too serious.

With vivid pops of radioactive greens, pulsing dark purples, flashes of electric blues combined with an overall texture of grunge, this youthful art style feels perfect for the newest and youngest animated iteration of these teenage turtles yet.

Distinctly focusing on the adolescent aspects, “TMNT Mutant Mayhem” shows the early days of the teenage turtles before they discover the motivation to use their martial arts skills to help humans, become heroes, and like, clean their room.

For now, they're a handful of 15-year-old boys spending their entire lives hidden from the world by adopted father/mutant-rat Splinter (voiced by the one and only Jackie Chan), each feeling the pain and frustration of isolation and the growing reality that they will never be normal. Hidden away, they experience no romance, no high school, no going to the movies, and (beyond each other) no friendships, or even just a chance to eat pizza at a restaurant.

So they do what any teenager would do when given a boundary. They sneak out. When they discover a string of brutal attacks and robberies all throughout town led by fellow mutant Superfly (voiced by Ice Cube) and his band of outrageous out-of-control monsters, the boys team up with awkward aspiring-journalist April to bring these dangerous mutants to justice and prove to the human society that the turtles are worth being accepted.

Obviously things don't go according to plan, but that's what makes it fun.

This young, raw energy is highlighted by casting four actual teenage boys as the turtle bros’ voices, and having the young actors record in the same room at the same time as each other, which is not typically how animated film’s voices are captured. Since the brothers, and actors, are constantly talking at the same time, the result is reacting and bantering with one another in ways you just can't do when recording alone, which subtly brings the overall quality of the movie to another level.

Dude! Don't get me started about the animation style!

It feels kinetic, alive, with the lines and shapes always moving and vibrating like a living and breathing comic book. It’s something like “Spider-man: Into The Spider-verse,” but far more vibrant, and with a sketchy glowing quality to it which was pretty cool to experience on the big screen.

I wasn't surprised to learn that the director is Jeff Rowe, who also brilliantly directed “The Mitchells vs The Machines,” another quality rule-bending animated movie for that in-between child and adult age. And I definitely wasn't surprised to learn that Seth Rogen was responsible for producing and co-writing “TMNT” (minus the illegal paraphernalia of course), because he's basically still a 15-year-old boy who knows how to use perfectly-timed wisecracks, projectile vomit, crazy imaginative monsters (probably created from doodling under the desk during history class) – and who clearly still understands the vulnerabilities of being an isolated outcast who just wants to be accepted.

Many of these adolescent qualities might sound immature or distasteful, but please don't take it the wrong way. Maybe it's just because it matches my personal aesthetic and likes from my teenage experience, but seriously, this new iteration of “TMNT” is awesome. While pretty simple story-wise, overall, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is an absolute blast-and-a-half to experience.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JhXRNRmuYcc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘River Wild’

Netflix

Katie WIgglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

Enthralling and distressing, “River Wild,” directed by Ben Ketai, is a rework of Curtis Hansons’ 1994 adventure thriller “The River Wild.” Ketai, who co-wrote the script with Mike Nguyen Le, reimagines Hanson’s original premise with fresh characters, opting for a more organically-evolving survival thriller that looks at how desperation and panic can rapidly spiral a situation out of control.

When Joey (Leighton Meester) decides to tag along for one of her older brother’s white water rafting trips, she doesn’t expect anything to go too terribly awry. While Joey hasn’t hit the rapids in a while, Gray (Taran Killam) is a professional rafting tour guide, and the run he’ll be taking his sister on – along with the two paying UK tourists – isn’t a terribly treacherous trek.