'Holiday Harmony'

HBO-MAX

Alexa Chipman

If you have a bingo card for romantic holiday films, this one will make you a winner, because it laboriously ticks all the boxes.

Gail (Annelise Cepero, “West Side Story”), a musician and social media addict who is fast tracking her career, meets Generic Country Hunk (aka Jeremy, who is played by his namesake, Jeremy Sumpter, “Friday Night Lights,” “Peter Pan”). He teaches her the meaning of family and Christmas just in time for the small-town holiday gala.

Shoe-horned into this classic plot-line is the message that online interactions are soulless — only unplugged moments have any meaning. This is portrayed with such subtle lines as calling smart phones a “faceless piece of glass” and implying that followers who consistently watch and comment on live-streams are not as important as a random stranger you just met in person. Gail needed to find more balance in her life, but having a “technology is the enemy” focus to the story was grating.

Mixed in were genuinely thought-provoking pieces of wisdom, such as how important it is to hold onto your favorite version of yourself. We should ignore the cacophony of outside voices demanding change.

Although the romance aspect is cringy at best, “Holiday Harmony” has a supporting cast that provides enough sparkle to make this film palatable. Flamboyant karaoke enthusiast Rachael (Carla Jimenez) gives a hilarious fainting alpaca impression, and Van (Brooke Shields, “Blue Lagoon,” “Endless Love”) is the mother everyone wants to have.

The children of Harmony Springs are delightful, brightening up the screen whenever they appear. Jeff and Johnny (Kayden and Ryder Franco) begin adorably rapping at every opportunity and are one of the best parts of this film.

Connections to Petaluma and Sonoma County are an extra piece of fun for locals, from easily recognizable filming locations to a Bear Republic Brewing Company box that makes an appearance.

Although most of this cliche-ridden film is mediocre at best, the ending was quite moving, due to an outstanding performance of the original song “This is Christmas” sung by Cepero. She pours her heart into the music, and it shows.

That moment captures the spirit of the season.

Director Shaun Paul Piccinino does his best with a screenplay that needed several more revisions before filming, utilizing creative camera angles and highlighting Cepero’s luminous performance.

My advice: put “Holiday Harmony” on in the background to listen to while trimming the tree or baking cookies, but come back to watch the closing scenes, which are beautifully heartwarming.

I plan to add “This is Christmas” to my holiday playlist for years to come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOpkXd_aGKg