‘Gran Turismo’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

I spent many hours playing racing games as a teenager — hurtling along narrow European roads in “Need for Speed,” finding just the right angles for optimal performance. Despite the danger, I yearned to find out what it would be like “IRL” — in the real world. Would any of that gaming knowledge translate or would I be laughed off the course?

That question was answered for Jann Mardenborough, played by Archie Madekwe in the new folk “Gran Turismo.” After spending most of his life sitting in a chair playing the “Gran Turismo” racing simulator game, he is chosen to be part of a unique experiment, sponsored by Nissan and PlayStation.

In an almost fairy godmother moment, Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom) appears, offering him the opportunity to train and compete in an actual car, mentored by gruff heart-of-gold racing veteran Jack Salter (David Harbour).

This film is a combination adrenaline rush — that had me practically sweating in my seat — and beautifully tender drama as we watch a fledgling romance, and the captivating story of how Jann is able to see past the rough exterior of his trainer, building their relationship.

There are laugh-out-loud moments, like Salter using Enya’s “Orinoco Flow” to snap Jann out of a panic attack when he is thrown into a high stakes race, but overall “Gran Turismo” is almost non-stop action, after the initial character-driven ramp up.

The entire cast knocks it out of the park, and if you love cars, bring a bucket to drool into because are there some beauties on screen.

Director Neill Blomkamp is outstanding. He captures the tension, excitement and vibrant intensity of racing while giving us quietly moving scenes like the embrace between Jann and his estranged father.

You will want to see this movie in the cinemas because it needs to be seen on the largest screen possible for full effect.

Whether you enjoy racing or not, this is worth a trip to the theater.

‘Blue Beetle’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

“Maybe it's time we get our own hero,” says George Lopez in the new DC comic-inspired movie “Blue Beetle,” the first of its kind to star a Mexican-American superhero.

This isn't a case of just casting one actor of color then claiming diversity and inclusion. Directed by Puerto Rican Ángel Manuel Soto, written by Mexican-American Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, and starring a Latino-dominated cast, the “Blue Beetle” proudly reflects the Latino voice by focusing on young Jaime Reyes' experiences trying to find a job as a newly graduate son of Mexican immigrants.

While navigating a white-dominated socioeconomic system, consistently fighting against discrimination, he accidentally becomes a superhuman. The brilliant part is that while shining light on some serious themes, Dunnet-Alcocer has created a playful, optimistic script that celebrates the Latino-American experience, and is a blast to watch.

When Jaime (Xolo Maridueñaolo) goes in for what he thinks is a job interview, he finds himself stuck with an ancient alien artifact. Literally. “The scarab,” as it is called, is a dangerous and highly-sought-after, sentient relic from another planet which chooses Jaime to be its host, implanting itself into his back, and sharing a multitude of its special abilities. Unlike every single superhero plot where a person gets unwanted powers and then tries to hide it from their family to protect them, the entire Reyes family has Jaime’s back from the moment of his, well, his beetle possession.

While the plot-point of figuring out how to become symbiotic with an alien lodged into your body sounds much like the dark and disturbing Venom movies, Jaime's journey in the “Blue Beetle” feels more like a witty lighthearted Mexican-American Spiderman from the Florida Keys.

While I am obviously a white dude, I deeply recognize the importance of how many Latino kids are going to see themselves in Jaime, and not only get themselves some cool action figures that look like them (when Jamie is not in full Blue Beetle mode), but who can truly feel recognized though this film.

Overall a solid superhero movie with dynamic action sequences, but still utilizing the common trope of an evil one-dimensional billionaire played by Susan Sarandon, “Blue Beetle’s” strength lies in the refreshing dynamics of the Reyes family as they all team up to support one of their own as he becomes the hero he was born to be.