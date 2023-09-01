‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’

Streaming on Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

Amber-Rose Reed

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mizvah” is so sweet and so charming, silly in some moments, and serious and heartwarming in others. Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) are best friends eager to celebrate their bat mitzvahs in epic style, but their friendship implodes when middle school drama sinks its hooks into their relationship.

Both Sunny Sandler and Samantha Lorraine are engaging and fun to watch, and their friendship is strong and believable, as is the anger and confusion that breaks them apart. The cast around them is fun as well, with the crew of middle school kids all feeling distinct and real, and the parents (Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel) lovable and weird.

One of the most refreshing things about the movie was its treatment of the popular girls who act as Stacy’s sort-of nemeses – Kym, Anya and Megan. They have the typical “Mean Girls” air of teenage villains, but they aren’t just that, regularly breaking the mold of the stereotype while also being effective foils for Stacy.

And while the drama begins because of Stacy’s crush on a boy — and said boy is a fulcrum on which the plot turns — the core conflict within Stacy and Lydia’s friendship and within Stacy herself, isn’t just about girls fighting over a boy. Coming-of-age means figuring out who you are and who you aren’t, and deciding what kind of person you’re going to be (at least, in theory it does).

Stacy’s journey to get there is really fun to watch.

‘Explorer: Lost in the Arctic’

Streaming on Disney+

Alexa Chipman

Alexa Chipman

Imagine sailing in a 19th century ship, entirely surrounded by a floating sea of ice, any part of which could sink the vessel you call home. One wrong move or heavy fog coming in, and it is over. Add to this scenario that your food supplies have likely been turned inedible by lead poisoning – and no help is coming.

During this exact situation, arctic explorer Sir John Franklin went missing in what has come to be known as the “Franklin Mystery.” Pieces have been uncovered, like tiny bits of an elaborate puzzle, as historian Tom Gross explains in “Explorer: Lost in the Arctic,” a new documentary from National Geographic, currently streaming on Disney+.

Narrated by charismatic adventurer Mark Synnott, the team sets out in a partial recreation of the original route, with the goal of finding the expedition leader’s final resting place somewhere on King William Island. The engaging documentary may have a relatively short run-time, but it is packed with fascinating history and nail-biting moments of tension.

At one point, the explorers find themselves so dangerously surrounded by ice that Synnott and his crew use poles to fend it off, as growlers scrape ominously against the hull. They cannot even use the anchor, because that can get trapped as well, so they fix the iced-in ship directly to bergs using special screws.

It’s not all jeopardy and excitement — there are moments of pristine beauty with iridescent sculptures of shimmering blue etched across the ocean. I adored their time in the Whale Fish Islands, which is a fairy tale landscape of ghost town cabins and misty hillsides.

Although they do not ultimately discover Franklin’s tomb, it is nevertheless a mesmerizing journey. It is intriguing to hear how Inuit testimony helped locate crucial artifacts, and that, in a way, pride was Franklin’s downfall. He wasn’t willing to ask the indigenous people for advice in navigating the inhospitable terrain.

I was amazed by the dauntless tenacity of humanity’s curiosity. Hundreds of years later we are still determined to solve the mystery, and perhaps someday we will.

‘Red, White and Royal Blue’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

“Red, White, and Royal Blue,” directed by Matthew Lopez and based on Casey McQuinston’s bestselling novel, is a frustrating movie to review. As far as rom-coms go, it checks pretty much all of the boxes.

“Enemies to lovers” story line? Check. Borderline ridiculous scenarios rife with tension and hi-jinx? Double check. Two reluctantly swooning fools bickering, bonding, flirting and fawning every spare second of screen time? Triple check. So far so good.

Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), second prince of England and Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), First Son of the current U.S. President (Uma Thurman) start off on fittingly shaky, snarky ground for a typical rom-com. When a particularly chaotic and public squabble at a wedding results in some costly confectionery casualties, the reluctant pair are sent on a heavily publicized damage-control tour to improve the optics of their cake-crumbling bad blood. What begins with frosty exchanges and icebergs of begrudgement soon melts away to flirtatious banter and doe-eyed swooning.