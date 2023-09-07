‘The Equalizer 3’

Denzel is back in “The Equalizer 3!“

But was anybody asking for a third Equalizer movie? I'm honestly not sure. Regardless, here it is! Until now, I have never actually seen an Equalizer film, but hey, someone had to review it and the trailer looked compelling.

Unfortunately, the Antoine Fuqua directed film feels much more of a slow burn than its non-stop-action packed trailer depicts. While not knowing what the overall tone and violence levels of the previous Equalizer movies are, the third and final installment feels like it’s going for a “Godfather” tone, than the “John Wick” assassin epic I was anticipating.

“The Equalizer 3” takes place on a tiny traditional island in Italy, where retired Marine and government assassin Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) slowly recovers from a job gone wrong. After falling in love with the people and the beautiful slow way of life, Robert discovers the townsfolk are being manipulated and controlled by a Mafia family, so he decides to use his expert skills to eradicate these harassers from the island. It's quite a simple plot, and feels like it should have been harder for Denzel to reach the final crime boss that the trailers are labeling as his only true equal. Once McCall (Denzel) starts his mafia killing spree, It just feels too easy. Everything that happens does feel emotionally earned.

I just wish there was a little more complex story line toward the end.

The final Mafia boss fight is slow and underscored by melancholy instrumental music. This leads me to think that after being at the helm of such a violence-driven trilogy, Fuqua may have been making a statement about the reality of brutality, reminding audiences that people don't die quickly, and it's usually ugly.

When I first saw “The Godfather,” when the credits started rolling, I felt like I had just been gorgeously gut punched. “The Equalizer 3,” which clearly tries to emulate that film’s cinematic style, tone and epic feel, left me feeling like I ‘d received, not a gut punch, but a sad farewell handshake .

Do you feel that clammy chill in the air? Scary movie season has flown in, and to kick things off, let’s look at something sort of witchy. Kind of.

Three siblings in Salem (Asa Butterfield, Natalie Dyer, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) find themselves in deep peril when one of them is possessed by a cursed dagger that forces them and their friends to play deadly versions of children’s games until one-by-one they “lose.” It’s a set up that feels very familiar, but could still go somewhere completely unexpected, or at least be interestingly done.

Sadly, “All Fun and Games” is neither unexpected nor particularly interesting.

From its bland characters that feel as three-dimensional as board game tokens to its bargain bin plot, it’s a decidedly mid-grade experience. As a horror movie there isn’t a whole lot that stands out about “All Fun and Games,” and despite positively reeking of B-movie energy, it isn’t campy enough, bad enough, weird enough or over- the-top enough to leave a lasting impression. The cast is good, and they do what they can, but the story is so stunted and the pacing is so rushed that unless you’re a puppy you’re not gonna have much chance to get attached to anyone before the body count starts rising.

The phrase “half baked” springs to mind, particularly when considering the movie clocks in at just over an hour. On the one hand, it’s nice not the have to sit through an episode-belated version of the plot, but on the other, it clearly needed another 20 or 30 minutes and some solid reworking of the script to give it the legs it needed.

As it stands, “All Fun and Games” is not very long, not very memorable and not very scary. If you’re planning any scary movie marathons with friends, it’ll make a decent addition, but by itself it’s just not got a whole lot going for it.

