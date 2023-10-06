‘The Creator’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

What does it mean to be alive or artificial? Does one have more value than the other?

“The Creator” features a world where “robots” are now an advanced sentient species referred to as “AI,” where the primary thing that separates them from having a peaceful integrated existence is human fear and prejudice.

While right now in history our only mainstream artificial intelligence is helping you generate emails and funny photos, “The Creator” explores what life would be like deep into the future if AI became a living and breathing species desiring everything the average human does ‒ especially the right to raise children.

Directed by Gareth Edwards of “Rogue One,” “The Creator” is similar to Steven Spielberg's “AI: Artificial Intelligence" in that it centers around a non-human child. But this film is more action oriented and less hopelessly bleak.

The plot is relatively simple but ideologically profound.

When a nuclear bomb detonates in Los Angeles, the blame falls on the AI and a war to eradicate them is born. This story begins years after, when the only AI left in the the world are a dwindling resistance in Asia. The US military hears of a weapon being generated by a mysterious creator of advanced AI, a weapon with the power to end the war by possibly destroying the human race.

Sent to locate the weapon is ex-special forces agent grieving the death of his wife, played by Denzel Washington's son, John David Washington (“Tenet,” “BlackKklansman.”

Spoilers ahead if you have not seen the movie trailers!

What no one knows is that this “weapon” is a young child who has the ability to grow and develop like a human - and a few other abilities that are fun to discover. What transpires is a journey across a futuristic Asia, where Joshua is forced to question his beliefs around the dangers of AI, and ultimately make a choice on whose side he is on.

Visually spectacular, with a brilliant performance by a very small child, “The Creator” is ultimately a beautiful little gem of cinematic art that will leave you with many juicy thought-provoking concepts to mentally chew on long after the film ends.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MAZuGdi32bk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘No One Will Save You’

Hulu

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

Brynn (Kaitlin Devers), a 20-something shut in with a deep love of miniatures, barely has any human contact in her day-to-day life. Despite her longing for more meaningful connections with people, she feels alien, incapable of forging them.

But things were not always this way.

In fact, Brynn used to have a friend. A best friend, named Maude. But some years back, Maude died and it was Brynn’s fault. Haunted by grief and preserved in guilt, Brynn has become frozen, unable to move forward, instead stagnating in self-imposed exile alone in her childhood home, writing letters to her dead friend and dancing a waltz for one.

Then come the literal aliens, and everything takes a horrifying turn.

Things kick off much how you’d expect, with a sudden blaring disturbance in the night spiraling into a nail-bitting hunt through the dim corners of Brynn’s cluttered home. With gorgeous cinematography and a lush color palette, we witness what happens as the various hobbies and knickknacks that Brynn had accumulated to cope with her anxiety become potential hazards and weapons in her struggle with her extra terrestrial invaders.

And wow, are the aliens some proper nightmare fuel.

Lank and stone gray, they scuttle and rush about in spider-like fashion, all gangly limbs with too many articulated joints. Even when they aren’t animated quite the best, they’re deeply distressing, and Devers sells their reality with her authentic, arresting performance.

Speaking of which, Devers (best known for the coming-of-age film “Booksmart”) is absolutely brilliant here. Raw, vibrant, and effervescent, in a script that has only a handful of scripted words, Devers needs none to bring Brynn to life. It’s a powerful display of her talent and skill as an actor, and the movie is quite driven by her performance.

This is not your typical alien invasion movie, that’s for sure.

Dark, stylish, and as cathartic as it is frightening, “No One Will Save You” is a bold, achingly introspective work from director Brian Duffield (the director of “Spontaneous,” the writer of “Underwater” and “Love and Monsters”). I’m really glad I saw it, but I was not prepared for how emotionally visceral the climax was.

As an alien invasion movie, it’s tense and frightening and inventive in all the ways you would hope for. As a psychological thriller, it’s an enthralling examination of the torment unresolved trauma can wreak on a psyche, and how treacherous the hunt for self acceptance can be.

“No One Will Save You.” You have to find a way to save yourself.

[Suggested emoji: Thumbs Up]