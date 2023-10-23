‘The Eras Tour Concert Film’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

As someone who has yet to see a Taylor Swift concert in person, I’ve vicariously enjoyed her past tours via the concert movies she tends to release to various streaming services. Each one is a much appreciated encapsulation of the live Swift experience, the next best thing to actually getting to be there in the flesh.

So when a concert film of her Eras Tour was announced for a full theatrical run, I was stoked. No only does it mean getting to watch on a much better screen and sound system than my own, but at $19.89, with multiple screenings in various sized theaters a day, it is a much more attainable and affordable option for someone who might not have the money, time or access to one of Taylor Swift’s mind bogglingly massive stadium shows.

And goodness, does she put on one hell of a show.

While the theatrical release of the filmed concert cuts a handful of numbers from tour’s massive 45 song set list for the sake of time, the movie still clocks in just shy of 3 hours, shaving roughly 30 minutes from the shows live run time. Even for a stadium tour, it’s a long concert. But aside from the progressively fluffier, wild flyaway state of her initially sleek-straight blonde hair, there’s sparse evidence that literal hours of high octane dancing and near non-stop singing have elapsed. Taylor’s performance energy stays peak and crackling from start to end, as does that of her excellent dancers and backing vocalists.

Directed by Sam Wrench, a veteran of the live event film industry, the movie is a beautifully shot encapsulation of the massively successful Era’s tour, which has positively dominated the pop culture landscape for the better part of 2023. It’s a dazzling experience that explores Swift’s extensive catalog, spanning nearly two decades and 10 studio albums (not including the ongoing “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings), with each record encapsulating a different evolutionary stage of her career, life experience and creative journey.

It’s a staggering feat.

For the most part Swift’s choice to showcase the albums as distinct “eras” works well, with each one showcasing different set pieces, stylings and even color-coordinating microphones. In addition to a hefty variety of physical sets, the Era’s tour makes tactful use of projections, camera trickery and finely coordinated graphics to make every angle of the show a cohesive work of artistry. From the tangible to the intangible, it’s a stunning display of technical skill and stagecraft, transforming the stadium as a whole into whatever best embodies the highlighted album (era) of choice.

The stage itself is comprised of LED screens, many that double as moving, raisable platforms. At one point the stage is streaked with luminous golden threads that criss-cross and swirl in glittering trails behind the mystical movements of Swift’s dancers. Another song sees the stage turned into giant glass pane that visually cracks beneath Taylor’s boots.

And yet, as dazzling an experience as the scope and spectacle of the production is, the true crowning jewel for Swift has always been her skill as a storyteller. There are a handful of numbers during the Era’s Tour when the pageantry and theatrics peel away, leaving Swift alone on a mostly empty stage, singing the audience a story. In such moments it becomes palpably apparent that, as lovely and lively a show as she puts on, it is Swift herself and her talent for song-smithing that draws in crowds and drives her success as a musician.

In case it isn’t clear by now, I’ve been Taylor Swift fan for quite a while. In fact, as I write this review it’s dawning on me that I’ve been listening to her music for half of my life, so I was pretty confident I was going to enjoy “The Eras Tour Concert Film” from the get-go.

But what about more casual fans? If you’re not at all interested, or if you already know you don’t like her as an artist, it’s probably safe to pass on this one. But I would definitely recommend checking out the movie for anyone who finds themselves curious about Taylor Swift as a performer, especially people who maybe have liked what they’ve heard, but aren’t necessarily wanting to commit to a full blown live concert outing.

Whether you’re a massive Swiftie whose already seen the tour and wants to revisit the memory it, or if like me you missed out on seeing it live ‒ or if you’re an occasional enjoyer of Swifts’ music and are curious to see more ‒ “The Eras Tour Concert Film” is a mesmerizing, impressive experience that has a lot to offer.

